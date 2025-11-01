Spectrum Wine Acquires Wine Exchange, Uniting Two Leaders in Fine and Rare Wine

The acquisition combines Spectrum Wine's global auction and storage expertise with Wine Exchange's four-decade legacy in fine wine retail, creating a unified destination for fine and rare wine.

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 1, 2025 / In a landmark move for the fine wine industry, Spectrum Wine, a global leader in luxury wine and spirits, announced today that it has acquired Wine Exchange (WineX), one of the most respected and innovative wine retailers in the United States.

This acquisition marks an important step in Spectrum Wine's mission to give collectors, enthusiasts, and connoisseurs unmatched access to the world's greatest wines. By combining the renowned selection, digital storytelling, and customer service that defined WineX with Spectrum's global reach, auction expertise, and state-of-the-art temperature-controlled wine storage facilities, this partnership creates a unified destination for fine and rare wine unlike anything else in the market.

"Wine Exchange has been a cornerstone of the Southern California wine community for decades," said Jason Boland, President of Spectrum Wine. "Their team's passion for wine, deep industry knowledge, and loyal customer base make them a perfect fit for Spectrum. Together, we're poised to redefine what wine buying can look like both online and in person."

Founded in 1982, WineX has earned a reputation as one of the most trusted and forward-thinking wine retailers in the country. Known for expertly curated selections, value-driven pricing, and creative digital content, WineX has become a destination for collectors and enthusiasts nationwide.

"This is a thrilling new chapter for Wine Exchange," said Kyle Meyer, longtime WineX buyer and partner. "We're joining forces with a team that shares our values and our vision, and that means more great wine, better experiences, and exciting opportunities for everyone in our community."

"Wine Exchange has been such a personal part of my life for more than two decades," added Tristen Beamon, CEO of Wine Exchange. "Above all, this moment represents an evolution - the chance to grow while preserving the spirit that has always defined us. Spectrum truly understands what makes WineX special, and together we're poised to build something even greater for the next generation of wine lovers."

Under the new structure, Kyle Meyer and Tristen Beamon will oversee Spectrum's integrated retail operations, bringing their extensive product knowledge, supplier relationships, and customer-focused approach to the combined platform. The retail division will operate from Spectrum Wine's headquarters in Santa Ana, ensuring continuity, efficiency, and a unified customer experience.

Together, Spectrum Wine and Wine Exchange will offer one of the most comprehensive fine wine experiences in the industry. Customers can look forward to a broader selection of collectible and everyday wines, seamless online and mobile shopping, enhanced nationwide logistics, and access to Spectrum's international marketplace connecting buyers and sellers around the world.

"This is an exciting next chapter for both companies," Boland said. "Kyle, Tristen, and their team bring unmatched knowledge and enthusiasm to the business. Together, we're offering customers a single destination for the very best in fine wine."

As Spectrum Wine and Wine Exchange come together, both companies remain committed to what matters most: integrity, quality, variety, and an unwavering dedication to the wine-loving public.

About Spectrum Wine

Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, Spectrum Wine is a global marketplace for buying, selling, and storing fine and rare vintage wines and spirits. Founded in 2009, Spectrum connects collectors, bidders, and consignors from around the world through live and online auctions and a retail platform dedicated to authenticity, transparency, and exceptional service.

About Wine Exchange

Established in 1982, Wine Exchange (WineX) is an iconic Orange County wine merchant known for its expertly curated selections, deep industry knowledge, and loyal customer base built on trust and service. The company maintains a nearly 50,000-bottle inventory of fine wine and spirits, reflecting its long-standing commitment to quality, value, and selection.

