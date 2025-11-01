Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2025) - Cydcor, a leading provider of outsourced sales solutions, continued its long-standing tradition of giving back by hosting a series of philanthropy tournaments during its annual R&R event in October. The annual gathering, which celebrates achievement and fosters team connection, also serves as a platform for Cydcor's network to unite in support of charitable causes.





Throughout the weekend, participants took part in three friendly fundraising tournaments - Beach Volleyball, Pong, and Pickleball - blending competition, camaraderie, and purpose. Together, attendees raised $2,650 to support Liberty Children's Home in Belize, an organization dedicated to providing care, education, and opportunity to children who have been abandoned, neglected, or orphaned.

This initiative reflects Cydcor's ongoing commitment to philanthropy as a core part of its culture. As highlighted in Cydcor's "Culture of Giving" feature, the company's community engagement extends beyond business - it's a central part of who Cydcor is. In addition to the R&R tournaments, Cydcor and its network support Liberty Children's Home through ongoing efforts, including an upcoming holiday drive aimed at providing essential supplies and gifts for the children.

"Beyond the fun and camaraderie, these tournaments reflect what we stand for - making a tangible difference. Supporting Liberty Children's Home is a meaningful way to live our purpose of uplifting others and inspiring hope," said Vera Quinn, CEO of Cydcor.

By turning shared experiences into opportunities to give back, Cydcor continues to embody its "people helping people" mission - creating lasting impact both within its network and across the communities it serves.

For more information about Liberty Children's Home, please visit https://libertychildrenshome.org. To learn more about Cydcor's philanthropic and community initiatives, visit www.cydcor.com or follow Cydcor on Instagram @Cydcor.

About Cydcor

Cydcor provides customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies across a wide range of industries. Through a combination of in-person sales and digital marketing services, Cydcor builds relationships with consumers while leveraging technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

