Epomaker Inc.: Ergonomic Keyboard: The Epomaker Split70

During the upcoming 11.11 shopping festival, nearly all new Epomaker products are available with a limited-time 15% discount, and the Epomaker Split70, renowned for its comfort and innovation, is no exception.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2025 / As the digital era continues to evolve, an increasing number of people are immersed in high-efficiency, focused work and creation. However, in the process of increasing screen time, comfort and health are often overlooked, even though they are the foundation of productive and creative work. The Epomaker Split70 is designed to break through these "postural limitations," offering a healthier and more comfortable typing experience.

Split Design and Unlocking Inspiration

The Epomaker Split70 is based on a deep understanding of how keyboards interact with the human body. It divides the 70% layout into two separate parts, creating an ergonomic split structure. This design allows users to adjust the position of each half of the keyboard according to their shoulder width, ensuring that both arms remain in the most natural, comfortable position. Building on feedback from the Split65 model, the Split70 includes a key "B" on both sides, catering to a wider range of typing habits and making it easier for users to transition from a traditional keyboard to a split design.

Exquisite Details and Powerful Functionality

When it comes to functionality, Epomaker has also taken into account users' need for shortcut keys. The left side of the keyboard features four customizable shortcut keys, which are set by default for common functions such as undo, cut, copy, and paste, ensuring that frequently used operations are just a press away. Additionally, with VIA support, users can fully customize these keys to suit their personal needs, greatly enhancing work efficiency. The right side of the keyboard includes a volume knob for easy adjustment, with a single press to mute the system.

Innovative Design for Enhanced Experience

It features a Gasket structure and is equipped with five layers of padding, which contribute to a creamy, smooth typing sound. Paired with the factory-lubed Wisteria Linear V2 switches, the typing experience reaches new heights in both sound quality and tactile feedback. Additionally, the keyboard features light strips on both sides, combined with customizable RGB lighting effects, creating a fully immersive atmosphere.

Pricing and Discounts, Limited-Time Offer

The Epomaker Split70 keyboard is now available on the official Epomaker website, Amazon, and Aliexpress stores. During the 11.11 shopping event, users can enjoy a 15% discount on the new product via the official Epomaker website. Throughout the event, daily surprises with different discount offers await users. The Split70 is available in both white and black color options, catering to different preferences.

