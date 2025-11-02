FENWICK UNVEILS ITS 2025 CHRISTMAS WINDOW: DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

BROUGHT TO LIFE BY CHRIS RIDDELL

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Fenwick Christmas Window, a celebration of family, community and the joy of storytelling, has officially been revealed as the festive classic, 'A Christmas Carol' by Charles Dickens.

Following last year's widely loved Christmas Window, which showcased author and illustrator, Chris Riddell's modern reinterpretation of 'The Twelve Days of Christmas', Fenwick has once again partnered with the former Children's Laureate to bring this years' theme to life through the magic of creative storytelling.

Set in Victorian England, the window series features the traditional scenes from Charles Dickens' beloved novel, and follows the heartwarming tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, who after years of famously rejecting Christmas cheer, is visited by the ghosts of past, present and yet to come who lead him on a journey of self-reflection. Through these encounters, Scrooge learns compassion, generosity and the true spirit of Christmas.

Chris Riddell, Author & Illustrator comments: "I was thrilled to be asked to produce designs for Fenwick's Christmas windows again this year. The theme of A Christmas Carol was so rich and resonant with the ghosts and Scrooge and a host of Dickensian characters, I couldn't resist the challenge. The amazing team went to work on my drawings and have turned them into 3D tableaux that are breathtaking. I can't wait to see them come to life in the iconic Fenwick Christmas Window!"

The journey through the Fenwick 2025 Christmas Window, encapsulates the joy and delight of Christmas through a variety of enchanting scenes. The display begins at Scrooge's office on a cold Christmas Eve, where his employee Bob Cratchit is working away nervously whilst carollers sing outside. Following a series of adventures with the ghosts of past, present and yet to come, the display ends in the Cratchit's living room, where Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the Cratchit family are merrily sat around a glowing fire on Christmas Day.

Mia Fenwick, Executive Deputy Chair, Fenwick said: "Our 2025 Fenwick Christmas Window has been brought to life by the extraordinary talent of Chris Riddell, who returns for a second year following the success of our 2024 collaboration. This year's reimagining of Dickens' A Christmas Carol combines Chris's distinctive artistry with our team's craftsmanship to create a celebration of storytelling, creativity and festive spirit."

Every detail of this year's Christmas window has been crafted with extraordinary imagination and care. Weeks were spent perfecting each scene, from selecting fabrics that mirrored the original sketches to sourcing vintage treasures including pottery, Christmas cards, and carpet. A dedicated seamstress lovingly created the costumes over four months, ensuring every stitch captured the warmth and wonder of the story.

Behind the scenes, artistry met precision as the production team brought Chris's enchanting drawings to life, carefully balancing scale and perspective with the help of a talented sculpting team of six and four scenic painters. Across 100 metres of hand-crafted faux floors and walls, and with nine digital screens adding a touch of contemporary sparkle, the result is a world where craftsmanship, creativity and Christmas magic meet in perfect harmony.

As in previous years, Fenwick has partnered with The Glasshouse International Centre for Music, to compose a bespoke score for the display.

James Thomas, Director of Royal Northern Sinfonia & Classical Music said: "For the fourth consecutive year, The Glasshouse is collaborating with Fenwick to celebrate the season in style. This year, we're pairing Fenwick's iconic festive window with a special performance by Royal Northern Sinfonia, conducted by James Weeks.

"The window, featuring Dickens' A Christmas Carol, is the perfect backdrop for the festivities. To complement the display, we've commissioned Ian Anderson to create a unique arrangement of the classic carol God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen. Having worked with us previously for the BBC Prom with JADE, Ian's expertise ensures the music will shine alongside our orchestra."

An exclusive bespoke Fenwick 'A Christmas Carol' bauble will be available to buy this year at Fenwick Newcastle and online as the perfect keepsake to remember the 2025 Christmas window display.

Additionally, to celebrate this year's theme, Fenwick has also partnered with The Chocolate Smiths to create two exclusive chocolate bars, which will be available for shoppers to purchase in The Christmas Shop and the Fenwick Food Hall. The two bars - the Jacob Marley Bar and the Past, Present, Future Bar - will be in-store from Monday the 3rd November.

A key calendar moment in the countdown to Christmas, the 2025 window display was unveiled on Sunday 2 November in front of a small number of invited guests, including children and families from Fenwick's partner schools, hospitals and charities, as well as the Christmas Window Reveal ballot winners.

Re-watch the moment Fenwick's 2025 Window was revealed on the Fenwick Official YouTube channel and visit the Christmas Windows on Northumberland Street until early January 2026.

About Fenwick

Britain's family of style pioneers since 1882. Fenwick offers a curated edit of luxury across fashion, beauty and lifestyle, presented in an inspirational shopping environment across eight stores and digital. Fenwick is the largest family-owned group of department stores in the United Kingdom offering in-store events, bespoke services, treatment rooms and innovative restaurants.

