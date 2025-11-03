Bitget Partners with Fasanara Capital to Explore New Frontiers in Digital Asset Liquidity

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today announced a partnership with Fasanara Capital, a London-based fintech investment firm. The collaboration brings together Bitget's next-generation trading infrastructure and Fasanara's institutional expertise in liquidity, alternative credit, and digital asset markets to advance new models of tokenized and onchain finance.

As one of Europe's leading digital investment managers, Fasanara Capital has built a reputation for bridging traditional finance and blockchain innovation. Through this partnership, Bitget and Fasanara will explore opportunities to enhance liquidity provision, develop data-driven investment products, and design scalable mechanisms for integrating real-world assets within digital markets.

This collaboration aligns with Bitget's UEX framework, a unified ecosystem connecting centralized trading, decentralized liquidity, and tokenized instruments within one interoperable platform. By combining Fasanara's quantitative investment approach with Bitget's trading infrastructure and onchain execution layer, the partnership represents a step toward a more fluid, technology-powered global capital network.

"Fasanara has been at the forefront of redefining how institutional capital interacts with innovation," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "This partnership reflects the growing convergence between traditional asset management and blockchain infrastructure. Together, we're building new pathways for liquidity, tokenization, and global market access - shaping how finance will look like the decade ahead."

"At Fasanara, we see blockchain and tokenization as key enablers for the next evolution of financial markets," said Alessandro Balata, Portfolio Manager, Fasanara Digital. "Partnering with Bitget allows us to combine institutional-grade investment strategies with a high-performance exchange ecosystem. It's an opportunity to help redefine how capital moves - efficiently, transparently, and across borders."

The partnership reflects a broader shift toward institutional-grade participation in digital markets, where data-driven strategies, tokenized asset structures, and round-the-clock liquidity are converging. For Bitget, it marks another advancement in building a financial ecosystem where traditional and digital assets coexist under the UEX model.

Recent collaborations with Talos , Wincent , and Cyant Arb Group , along with the recent upgrade to Bitget Onchain , bringing millions of tokens under one account, has strengthened Bitget's position as a global hub for institutional liquidity and execution. The addition of Fasanara Capital extends that foundation bringing a layer of fintech innovation and asset management expertise that supports Bitget's mission to connect markets, capital, and technology in new ways.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX). Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while providing real-time access to Bitcoin , Ethereum , and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that supports over 130 blockchains and millions of tokens.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets.

