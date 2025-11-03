

LOS ANGELES / LONDON - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 November 2025 - Gaw Capital Partners, a leading multi-asset investment management firm, is issuing corrected information regarding the media coverage published on 31 October 2025 in PERE, titled "Gaw Capital shutters US, Europe institutional businesses".



Correct Information are as follows: Gaw Capital US will continue to invest in the US as an investment manager/operator focusing on its tech centric home markets on the west coast. The recent acquisitions of 2 lender assisted, deep discounted offices in Bellefield Office Park in Bellevue, a fifteen-building office campus embedded in a nature-park setting near Bellevue CBD, and North Park, San Francisco, a unique office campus in the heart of Jackson Square, San Francisco, demonstrate our nimbleness and ability to track markets where we have expertise in deal sourcing and operational skill sets on the ground. Gaw Capital UK is still actively managing Lloyd's Building, Harbour Exchange, Gilray House, Clerkenwell House in London under our separate accounts, and the hotel assets including Intercontinental Hotel, Porto and Hotel Infante Sagres, Porto. With the acquisition of the majority stake C2 Capital in Portugal in 2024, we are shifting our focus to Southern Europe and actively exploring investment opportunities in that region. There is a very minimal reduction in our headcounts in our US and UK offices. Gaw Capital focuses on ensuring all investor capital raised for the US institutional fund series and our assets under our separate accounts in UK and European Hospitality Fund exit in orderly and profitable manner.

Gaw Capital Partners is committed to transparency and accuracy in all communications and regrets any confusion or inconvenience the initial reporting may have caused our investors, business partners, stakeholders and the public. We have been in contact with PERE to request a correction to the headline of the article and it has already been revised to "Gaw Capital to wind down US, Europe institutional businesses".





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Gaw Capital Partners Based in Asia, Gaw Capital Partners is a multi-asset investment management firm focusing on real estate, growth equity, private credit and infrastructure markets globally.



Since its inception in 2005, the firm has raised seven commingled funds targeting Asia Pacific, alongside value-add /opportunistic funds in the U.S., a Pan-Asia Hospitality Fund, a European Hospitality Fund, a Growth Equity Fund and a Credit Fund. It also manages credit strategies and separate account direct investments globally.



Gaw Capital has consistently generated high yields by revitalizing underperforming assets, enhancing value through creative financing solutions and leveraging deep expertise in capital allocation.



Since 2005, the firm has managed US$35.8 billion in assets and raised US$24.4 billion in equity as of Q2 2025.

