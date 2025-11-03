LOS ANGELES / LONDON - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 November 2025 - Gaw Capital Partners, a leading multi-asset investment management firm, is issuing corrected information regarding the media coverage published on 31 October 2025 in PERE, titled "Gaw Capital shutters US, Europe institutional businesses".
Gaw Capital Partners is committed to transparency and accuracy in all communications and regrets any confusion or inconvenience the initial reporting may have caused our investors, business partners, stakeholders and the public. We have been in contact with PERE to request a correction to the headline of the article and it has already been revised to "Gaw Capital to wind down US, Europe institutional businesses".
Hashtag: GawCapitalPartners
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Gaw Capital Partners
Based in Asia, Gaw Capital Partners is a multi-asset investment management firm focusing on real estate, growth equity, private credit and infrastructure markets globally.
News Source: Gaw Capital Partners
03/11/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.