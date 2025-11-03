HONG KONG, Nov 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited ('Star Plus Legend' or the 'Company', together with its subsidiary, the 'Group', stock code: 6683.HK), announced that the Group, through an industrial fund, has subscribed no more than 7% of the issued share capital (the 'Investment') of Galaxy Corporation Co., Ltd ('Galaxy'), a well-known entertainment management company in South Korea. The first closing of the Industry Fund was completed, and the Group has contributed US$8 million to subscribe for the Industry Fund's Interest, being 16% of the Interest. The remaining Interest were held by two Independent Third Parties. The Investment is expected to create synergy for the Group through various cooperations with Galaxy and artists managed by it. The Group is currently engaged in advanced discussions with Galaxy regarding details of the strategic partnership, including but not limited to collaborations with Galaxy's artists on exhibitions, concerts, and the development of artist IP and related merchandise.Galaxy boasts a roster of globally influential artists, including Kwon Ji-Yong (also known as G Dragon), Kim Jong-kook and Song Kanghao. Becoming a strategic shareholder of Galaxy marks a key milestone in the Company's global IP expansion. This investment will not only strengthen the Company's deep collaboration with top international celebrity IPs, but also inject strong momentum into its strategic vision of building a 'global IP development and operation platform'.Two Industry-leading Powerhouses Join Forces to Seize the High Ground of Global Top-tier IP ResourcesIn recent years, the Company has continued to expand its IP portfolio, led by two flagship celebrity IPs 'CHOUCHOU' and 'Coach Liu', and the cumulative number of fans of the IP portfolio has reached 280 million. The Company also recently introduced a new original IP character, 'WAKAEMO.' As the copyright owner of Jay Chou's official Nijgen-style personality 'CHOUCHOU,' the Company has successfully extended the IP's licensing to five major sectors, including fashion, cultural and creative products, and 3C electronics. To date, 'CHOUCHOU' has collaborated with over 200 brands, generating cumulative co-branded product sales exceeding RMB 1 billion.Galaxy holds artist IPs that possess exceptional rarity and strategic value, including Kwon Ji-Yong (a highly influential figure in the world of K-pop), Kim Jong-kook (best known internationally for his roles in Korean variety shows such as Running Man) and Song Kanghao (a global icon in cinemas and lead actor in movies including Parasite and A Taxi Driver). The global influence and commercial value of these renowned artists will provide strong support for the Company as it expands across Asia and beyond, marking a significant leap in the Company's IP strategy from the Chinese-speaking market to the global stage.The Company's celebrity IPs, particularly those related to Jay Chou, demonstrate immense commercial potential, a solid fan base, and strong market appeal. The partnership between these two industry-leading powerhouses represents not only a strategic integration of resources, but also a mutual empowerment of brand influence. This collaboration is expected to significantly enhance both parties' global visibility and unlock broader international cooperation opportunities. The strategic value of IP has already been recognized by the market: Star Plus Legend's stock price once surged over 160% in a single day following Jay Chou's debut on Douyin as 'CHOUCHOU.'This investment aligns seamlessly with the Company's recent series of strategic initiatives. From launching a collaboration program with 100 international pop artists, to partnering with Unitree Robotics in developing IP-based smart robots, and becoming the only private-sector shareholder of the National Stadium (Bird's Nest), the Company is building a global ecosystem that integrates 'IP + Products + Technology + Channels.' The investment in Galaxy represents a crucial step in this strategic blueprint, expected to generate new growth momentum and unlock the limitless potential of the 'IP+' model.Unlocking the Commercial Potential of Global IPs and Building a Worldwide IP EcosystemThe Company plans to collaborate closely with Galaxy across multiple areas, including global concert tours, large-scale themed exhibitions, and the creation and development of celebrity IPs and related merchandise. By leveraging Galaxy's artist resources, the Company will apply its mature capabilities in IP creation and end-to-end operations to bring these collaborative projects to global markets, enabling scalable expansion of its business model.In addition, by becoming a strategic shareholder of Galaxy, the Company establishes a capital linkage that systematically connects it to a diversified and mature pool of international IP resources. This provides a richer content foundation and more stable resource support for IP operations, strongly underpinning the Company's goal of building a 'global IP development and operation platform' and advancing toward a value-maximizing, sustainable IP ecosystem.The key highlight of this collaboration lies in the synergy between the Company' top-tier celebrity IPs and its mature IP operation system, and Galaxy's world-class international IP assets. Future cooperation between the two parties is expected to go beyond the one-way export of proven business models, aiming instead to achieve deep resonance between global top-tier IPs and operational capabilities in international markets. This not only promises substantive expansion of the Company's business footprint but also has the potential to reshape market valuation logic, opening up a more imaginative growth space for investors.Source: Star Plus Legend Holdings LimitedCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.