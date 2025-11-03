JAKARTA, Nov 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Wintermar booked a 25.1%YOY rise in 9M2025 Operating Profit to US$14.7million, supported by an 11.6% increase in Owned Vessel Revenue and rising Gross Margins.Owned Vessel DivisionOwned Vessel Revenue rose by 11.6%YOY to US$50.3million for 9M2025, driven by a significant increase in High Tier vessel utilization to 76% for 9M2025 compared to 59% in 9M2024.Average charter rates for our fleet have risen around 5% since end 2024 whereas average utilization for 9M2025 was 60.4%, lower than utilization rates of 67% achieved in 9M2024. The lower utilization stemmed from the large number of spot contracts for our mid-tier fleet in 2025, which is characteristic of this early phase of the oil and gas investment cycle where most of the OSV demand is for seismic/survey or the exploration and construction, where projects tend to be completed in several weeks. In the mid-tier segment, the utilization of HLB was lower in 3Q2025 compared to 2Q2025 due to completion of spot contracts.Overall, the higher charter rates for the fleet compensated for lower overall fleet utilization this year, leading to a rise in gross margins for the Owned Vessel Division to 38% from 30% in 9M2024. Total Gross Profit for the Owned Vessel Division amounted to US$20.1million (+29.6%YOY) for 9M2025. Although the fleet is still impacted by fluctuations in quarter-to-quarter utilization as the majority of vessels are still on spot contracts, we are confident that there will be longer term contracts coming up in 2026-2027 as more projects head into the development and production phase of the oil and gas investment cycle.Chartering Division and Other ServicesContribution from the Chartering Division has declined, with gross profit of US$0.35million for 9M2025 compared to US$1.2million in 9M2024. This was because a few chartered vessels completed a project which will not be resuming this year. This reduction has been offset by higher Gross Profit from Other Services, which rose 8.1%YOY to US$1.8million from an increase in commissions, fees and other service income.Direct Expenses and Gross ProfitTotal Owned Vessel Direct Costs rose by 2.2%YOY to US$30.2million for 9M2025, due to higher depreciation and crewing costs. Depreciation rose to US$10.5million (+3.6%YOY) with the operation of 3 additional HLB vessels and 1 PSV compared to 9M2024. Crewing costs roseto US$8.1million (+7.6%YOY) as a result of a higher number of Dynamic Positioning (DP) vessels in the fleet and higher salaries for crew on international contracts. Fuel costs are borne by charterers while a vessel is on contract, and with more high tier vessels chartered out compared to the previous year, the overall fuel expenses fell by 19.1% YOY to US$1.76million in 9M2025.Indirect Expenses and Operating ProfitTotal Indirect Expenses rose by 14%YOY or US$0.9million to US$7.5million for 9M2025, with salary costs, employee benefits and staff training accounting for US$0.6million of this increase. As our business has expanded internationally, we have invested more heavily into human resources, particularly in the technical and technology divisions, and expanded our crew training and development programs to invest in developing young marine graduates and electrical engineers to have practical experience on board our fleet to be ready for future international operations.Operating Profit grew by 25.1% YOY to US$14.7million for 9M2025 compared to US$11.8million in 9M2024.Other Income, Expenses and Net Attributable ProfitNet interest expenses rose by US$0.4million as higher interest expenses were offset by interest income. Net gearing stands at only 0.6% as at end September 2025.Equity in Associate Companies fell to US$0.6million in 9M2025, from US$2.1million in 9M2024, due to poorer utilization in 3Q2025 and increased capital costs related to the award of a new long-term contract.There were no vessel sales in 3Q2025, and only one vessel sold in 2Q2025, realizing a gain of US$1.7million for 9M2025. This represents a sharp decline compared to 2024 which included a large one-off gain booked from vessel sales in 2024 where the Company made US$17.4million from the sale of several vessels including a significant gain from the sale of a PSV.Total Other Income for 9M2025 stood at US$1.3million which resulted in a net income before tax of US$16.1million for the nine months period year to date.Net profit attributable to shareholders for 9M2025 amounted to US$9.2million compared to US$19.7million in 9M2024. Net income before Non-Controlling Interest in 9M2025 fell to US$14.4million compared to US$27.2million in 9M2024 which included the impact of the PSV sale.EBITDA for 9M2025 rose by 15%YOY to US$25.5million, compared to US$22.1million in 9M2024. This reflects the strong cash flow enjoyed by the Company as most of the past vessel loans have been repaid.Industry OutlookThe OSV industry was not spared from the global uncertainty in investor sentiment this year. Concerns over US tariffs and a potential global economic slowdown caused oil prices to trend lower, which led to a more cautious environment and delays in contract awards. Charter rates for OSVs which had risen sharply from 2021 to 2024 also saw a correction this year.The Oil and Gas investment cycle is a long-term cycle over several years from award of concessions to production. Due to the lack of investment in new reserves over a 8-year period until 2021, we are firmly optimistic that the longer-term fundamentals indicate continued investment in oil and gas exploration.In the Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) industry, there has been nearly no newbuilding of high tier Dynamic Positioning (DP) equipped vessels from 2015 to 2022. The softening in OSV charter rates this year is expected to be short term in nature as the limited supply of operationally ready OSVs points to a sustained shortage of OSV supply in the coming years. This is illustrated in the chart below, which shows the active fleet compared with the small number of idle PSVs and charter rates for the period 2023-2025. From the data, demand continues to be high with overall global fleet utilization close to 90%.Business ProspectsThe short-term weakness in oil prices over the past quarter reflects the volatile geopolitical sentiment which has been driven by changing news flows more than industry fundamentals. The structural outlook for oil and gas supply support stable oil prices, resulting from years of underinvestment in new reserves. In 2025, there have been several projects in Indonesia which are still at the early stage of the investment cycle, where seismic and exploration work only necessitates spot contracts. This has caused volatility in our fleet utilization. However, the long investment cycle from exploration to production indicates that there will be more demand in the coming years as these projects will continue towards production targets in 2027. This will underpin OSV demand in the coming years. Taking into consideration the limited orderbooks for new OSVs to be delivered in the coming years, we remain very optimistic that charter rates and utilization will improve in the coming years, as we continue to add high value vessels.Award of long-term contract in BruneiOur associate company, Fast Offshore Supply Pte Ltd (FOS), based in Singapore, has been awarded a tender to supply 5 newbuild 55-metre Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) under a five-year charter contract in Brunei for delivery in 2027. Construction of the vessels has commenced, and WINS has participated in a rights issue to support this project. The vessels are being constructed by FOS in Singapore and Batam. This new long-term contract provides secure future earnings and fleet renewal for FOS, thereby improving the financial & revenue contribution to the Company.About Wintermar Offshore Marine GroupWintermar Offshore Marine Group (WINS.JK), developed over nearly 50 years with a track record of quality that is both a source of pride and responsibility that we are dedicated to upholding, and sails a fleet of more than 48 Offshore Support Vessels ready for long term as well as spot charters. All vessels are operated by experienced Indonesian crew, tracked by satellite systems and monitored in real-time by shore-based Vessel Teams.Wintermar is the first shipping company in Indonesia to be certified with an Integrated Management System by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance, and is currently certified with ISO 9001:2015 (Quality), ISO14001:2015 (Environment) and OHSAS 18001:2007 (Occupational Health and Safety). For more information, please visit www.wintermar.com .For further information, please contact:Ms. Pek Swan Layanto, CFAInvestor RelationsPT Wintermar Offshore Marine TbkTel (62-21) 530 5201 Ext 401Email: investor_relations@wintermar.comSource: PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk