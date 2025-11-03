Linear Minerals Corp. Announces Exploration Results from Lac Marion Property, Québec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2025 / Linear Minerals Corp. (CSE:LINE)(OTC:LINMF)(WKN:A2J C89) ("Linear" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its initial exploration program at the Lac Marion Uranium and Rare Earth Element (REE) Property (the "Property"), located near Mont Laurier in the Laurentides region of southwestern Québec. The program included geological mapping, prospecting, radiometric surveys, and rock sampling across the 2,760-hectare land package.

Highlights:

Uranium assays returned values ranging from 0.002% to 0.463% U3O8, with six samples above 0.1% U3O8.

Rare Earth Elements (REEs): Total REE values ranged from 8 ppm to 1,364 ppm, light rare earth elements (LREE) are in the range of 7.73 ppm to 1129.33 ppm, and heavy rare earth elements (HREE) are in the range of 2.98 ppm to 625.66 ppm.

Other elements of interest include elevated values of P2O5 (0.02% to 4.97%), rubidium (2 ppm to 515 ppm), molybdenum (less than 2 ppm to 569 ppm), and lead (6 ppm to 3,180 ppm).

Five uranium showings were confirmed and partially extended, including JRB-4-New, Marielle Lake, Lac Lafargue, Effiat Lake/Pond Zone, and Lac Marion.

High scintillometer readings in the range of 700 counts per second (cps) to 57,000 cps at the JRB-4-New and other historical showings, with a radioactive zone traced along a 215-metre strike length.

Samples from the work program were collected in the field by placing 0.3-2.0 kg of material in a heavy grade plastic sample bag with the sample number written with permanent marker. Each sample bag was then sealed with a plastic cable tie, and samples were transported back to the base station at the end of each day. Rock samples were recorded as to their source location (UTM -NAD 83), scintillometer reading in cps, and lithology were described. Sample locations were determined by hand-held GPS set to report locations in UTM coordinates using the North American Datum established in 1983 (NAD 83) Zone 18N.

Another aspect of the field program was to conduct radiometric survey of the property area using handheld scintillometers measuring total counts per second (cps) were used to check background and surface gamma radioactivity of various rock types on the Property.

The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses. ACTLABS is a commercial, accredited ISO (ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001-2015) Certified Laboratory independent of the Company. The samples were analyzed at ACTLABS in Ancaster, Ontario using laboratories code 5D - U3O8 assay DNC and Code 8 - REE (Rare Earth Elements) Assay.

Qualified Person:

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Lac Marion Uranium and REE Property

The Lac Marion Property consists of 49 mineral claims covering approximately 2,759.80 hectares in two blocks geologically located in the Grenville Geological Province. The Property is road accessible and benefits from proximity to local exploration and mining services. Uranium and REE mineralization is hosted in pegmatites, paragneiss, quartzites, and granitic intrusions, with uranium occurring as uraninite, uranothorite, and secondary uranophane.

