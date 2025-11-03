IONX Networks: IONX and Virgin Media O2: A UK First for 5G Standalone

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IONX Networks and Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) have reached a significant milestone in the evolution of UK mobile connectivity by successfully integrating a neutral host small cell into VMO2's live 5G Standalone (SA) core network, a first-of-its-kind deployment in the UK.

This breakthrough strengthens VMO2's commitment to delivering next-generation 5G services closer to customers, addressing the growing demand for faster speeds, lower latency, and more reliable mobile experiences - even in hard-to-reach areas.

For IONX, this integration is a defining achievement. Their proprietary platform not only aligns with the UK's Joint Operator Technical Specification (JOTS) framework but also meets the rigorous requirements of major U.S. carriers and the FCC.

With a unified, software-defined architecture supporting both MORAN and MOCN features, IONX enables operators to address current 4G needs while offering a seamless, cost-effective path to full 5GSA. As the Neutral Host-as-a-Service market matures, IONX is emerging as a key player on both sides of the Atlantic.

Strengthening the UK's 5G Future

VMO2's 5G SA network now covers over 500 towns and cities, reaching 70% of the UK population. As demand surges, infrastructure must evolve to keep pace. Neutral host operators like IONX are critical to infilling and densifying national networks with targeted small cell deployments.

How IONX is Powering the Next Generation of Mobile Connectivity

By enabling operators to use both licensed and shared spectrum through a single shared infrastructure, IONX boosts network capacity where it's needed most - supporting everything from high-quality video streaming to low-latency gaming and IoT devices.

Neutral host small cells provide a low-cost, scalable solution for operators and venue owners - bridging coverage gaps and strengthening signal quality in hard-to-reach locations.

IONX's software-defined platform allows architecture changes and network migration through simple configuration updates - with no need to replace existing hardware. This paves the way for immersive experiences, smart cities, and next-generation digital services.

Deploying operator-specific small cells is often costly and inefficient. According to a recent Small Cell Forum report, "Small cells play a critical role, and it is through neutral host small cells that 5G SA service delivery will truly showcase its impact."

IONX answers this challenge with a robust, multi-operator solution - delivering independent control, observability and security while allowing multiple operators to share the same infrastructure efficiently.

Proven in the Real World

IONX and Virgin Media O2 conducted extensive testing using everyday 5G handsets, connected to Virgin Media O2's live 5G SA core via 5G small cells in Marlow. The results were clear: exceptional performance in speed, capacity, and latency - all while maintaining the control, security, and visibility that operators require.

"We're proud to be the first to integrate our neutral host small cell platform with VMO2's live 5G SA network," said Jim Estes, CEO of IONX Networks. "This milestone proves that neutral host models are not just viable - they're essential to delivering high-performance 5G where customers actually need it."

"At Virgin Media O2, we have the largest 5GSA of any operator and are focused on bringing it to more locations through our £700m Mobile Transformation Plan" said Rob Joyce, Director of Mobile Access Engineering at Virgin Media O2. "This neutral host approach supports our mission to densify 5G in a scalable, cost-effective way - bringing the power of 5GSA to more people."

Laying the Groundwork for the Connected Future

This pioneering collaboration not only aims to advance end-customer connectivity but also supports several key industry objectives:

Ofcom's shared spectrum policy , enabling connectivity in underserved areas

, enabling connectivity in underserved areas MORAN and MOCN architectures , supporting cost-effective, flexible deployments

, supporting cost-effective, flexible deployments The JOTS framework , accelerating neutral host adoption in the UK

, accelerating neutral host adoption in the UK Cloud-driven interoperability, allowing better control, orchestration, and visibility

Together, IONX and Virgin Media O2 are shaping the future of UK connectivity. The message is clear: the true promise of 5G Standalone isn't coming - it's already here, built on smarter, shared infrastructure.

