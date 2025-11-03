Ensurge Micropower ASA: Ensurge and Corning announce collaboration to advance solid-state microbattery technology

Joint Development Agreement will establish a foundation for ultra-high energy density microbatteries

San Jose, California, United States - Ensurge (NYSE: GLW), one of the world's leading innovators in glass, ceramics, and materials science, today announced a set of agreements to jointly develop Ensurge's ultra-high performance solid-state microbatteries.

The agreements establish a framework for the two companies to integrate Corning's Ribbon Ceramic materials and process technology with Ensurge's proven solid-state microbattery architecture. Together, the two companies aim to deliver an ultra-high energy density product line extension to commercialize batteries that power high-volume consumer, medical, industrial, and defense applications.



"Ensurge and Corning share a drive for excellence in innovation and manufacturing," said Ron Verkleeren, Senior Vice President, Corning Emerging Innovations Group. "We're looking forward to collaborating with Ensurge to help advance microbattery technology."

"Collaborating with an industry pioneer like Corning represents an important strategic milestone for Ensurge," said Shauna McIntyre, CEO of Ensurge. "Together, we're applying Corning's materials science leadership to Ensurge's solid-state microbattery platform, creating a foundation for transformative advances that will power the next generation of smart devices."

About Ensurge

Ensurge) powers the future of AI-enabled devices with advanced microbattery technology that delivers unmatched performance and safety. From its base in San Jose, California, the company has built a world-class team of specialists and pioneered thin-film batteries produced on high-precision roll-to-roll production lines. These innovations enable new possibilities in form-factor-constrained applications across consumer, medical, and industrial markets. Ensurge partners with leading global customers to accelerate their AI-driven products to market and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.