Griffin Global Asset Management Announces Closing of Inaugural $1.245 Billion Series into Mid-Life Aircraft Master Trust Platform

DUBLIN, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management ("Griffin") announces that GGAM Master Trust International, Ltd. and GGAM Master Trust US LLC (collectively, "GGAM Master Trust"), newly established special purpose companies comprising Griffin's Midlife Aircraft Master Trust Platform, closed the inaugural issuance of $1.245 billion of Fixed Rate Notes (the "Series 2025-1 Notes").

The Series 2025-1 Notes were comprised of:

$1.12 billion of 5.923% Class A Fixed Rate Notes (the "Series 2025-1 Class A Notes")

$125 million of 9.702% Class Y Fixed Rate Notes (the "Series 2025-1 Class Y Notes")





The Series 2025-1 Class A Notes and Series 2025-1 Class Y Notes are rated A- (sf) and BB- (sf), respectively by Fitch. The initial portfolio to be acquired by GGAM Master Trust using the proceeds of Series 2025-1 Notes have an initial appraised value of $1.44 billion. The E-Notes to be issued by GGAM Master Trust were acquired by funds managed or advised by Bain Capital, Griffin and or their affiliates. The initial aircraft portfolio comprises a mix of 25 narrowbody and widebody aircraft that have a weighted average age of 4.1 years and are on lease to 19 airlines in 15 countries. Griffin will act as a servicer with respect to the initial portfolio and any additional aircraft acquired by GGAM Master Trust.

Ryan McKenna, Griffin CEO, commented: "I am very proud to announce the closing of this milestone transaction, which is the largest issuance in the history of aircraft ABS markets. The Griffin Master Trust establishes a new standard in aviation finance for mid-life aircraft by creating a dynamic funding platform that scales with future acquisitions and matches aircraft depreciation with amortizing debt securities. This will serve as an integral part of Griffin's financing strategy as we develop the master trust into the largest and most diversified ABS platform in the sector. I am incredibly appreciative of the Griffin team and our financial and legal advisors at Mizuho, Bank of America, Hughes Hubbard, and Milbank who worked tirelessly to create this innovative funding model."

Mizuho Securities and BofA Securities acted as Joint Structuring Agents and Joint Bookrunner. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley acted as Passive Bookrunner, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Fifth Third Securities, MUFG, PNC Capital Markets LLC, SMBC Niko, Societe Generale and Truist Securities acted as Co-Managers.

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP acted as counsel to Griffin and the GGAM Master Trust, and Milbank LLP acted as counsel to the Initial Purchasers, the Joint Structuring Agent and Joint Bookrunners, Passive Bookrunners and Co-Managers. KPMG Ireland acted as tax advisors to Griffin and GGAM Master Trust.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Tokyo, Japan, Singapore, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin's team of professionals works closely with airlines, manufacturers, maintenance providers, and financiers to deliver innovative capital solutions globally.