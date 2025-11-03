Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - FurGPT (FGPT), the decentralized AI pet companion platform, announced preparations for its upcoming listings on Binance Exchange and Aster DEX, marking a significant expansion of its global market presence. The listings represent a strategic milestone aimed at improving accessibility, fostering community engagement, and supporting FurGPT's growing multichain ecosystem.

Empowering innovation through intelligent design and decentralized AI connection.

The FGPT token will be available to users seeking to participate in FurGPT's decentralized emotional AI ecosystem, which bridges advanced behavioral learning and blockchain interoperability. The listings are expected to drive deeper integration between centralized exchanges and decentralized trading environments.

"Accessibility drives innovation," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "Our upcoming listings expand FurGPT's reach across both traditional and decentralized markets, making emotional AI technology more inclusive and widely adopted."

With integrations spanning Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, FurGPT continues to lead the frontier of emotionally aware AI, combining intuitive companion behavior with cross-chain transparency.

About FurGPT

FurGPT merges adaptive artificial intelligence with blockchain transparency to create emotionally aware, lifelike digital companions. Through behavioral learning, multimodal interaction, and decentralized governance, FurGPT empowers users to engage in meaningful and personalized AI experiences across multiple chains.

