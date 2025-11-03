Molecular Partners presents additional preclinical proof-of-concept data on logic-gated CD3 Switch-DARPin at SITC 2025

Poster presentation outlines potential of CD3 Switch-DARPin T cell engager (TCE) using an AND-gate to overcome limitations of other TCEs



ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LRMolecular PartnersAG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics ("Molecular Partners" or the "Company"), today announced it will present further preclinical proof-of-concept data on its logic-gated CD3 Switch-DARPin T cell engager (TCE) with CD2 co-stimulation in a poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2025 meeting, taking place in National Harbor, MD, USA from November 5-9.

Clinical development of TCEs for solid tumors is often limited by systemic toxicity in the absence of specific enough tumor antigens and by impaired efficacy due to insufficient T cell activity. To address this, Molecular Partners designed a logic-gated Switch-DARPin TCE using an AND-gate to achieve conditional tumor-localized immune activation targeting mesothelin (MSLN) and epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM), which are highly co-expressed in ovarian cancer and other solid tumors. The Switch-DARPin TCE is designed for the CD3-engaging DARPin to be unmasked ("Switch" on) and activate T cells only upon binding to both MSLN and EpCAM (AND-gate).

Preclinical data to be presented at SITC show that the Switch-DARPin demonstrated selective T cell cytotoxicity against cells co-expressing both tumor-associated antigens, with attenuated activity against cells in healthy tissues expressing only MSLN or only EpCAM. In addition, T cells repetitively exposed to CD2/CD3 Switch-DARPin showed a fundamentally improved activation and proliferation profile as compared to CD3 engagement alone, highlighting the potential of CD2/CD3 Switch-DARPin to overcome T cell exhaustion. Finally, the Switch-DARPin induced significant tumor regression in a xenograft mouse model expressing MSLN and EpCAM without causing systemic cytokine release, indicating a favorable safety profile.

"These data further underline the potential of Molecular Partners' wholly-owned logic-gated and co-stimulated T cell engager program, which allows for targeted, conditional immune activation only in the presence of defined targets. The Switch-DARPin only activates T cells when both tumor-associated antigens are bound, and remains inactive in circulation, which allows the addition of a CD2 DARPin for co-stimulation of T cells. This approach is an opportunity for novel cancer treatments through logic-gated tumor-directed immune activation with increased efficacy and safety over modalities targeting a single tumor antigen," said Martin Steegmaier, Ph.D., CSO of Molecular Partners.

Details of the presentation

Title: A next-generation conditional Switch-DARPin T cell engager with CD2 co-stimulation enabling selective activity against solid tumors which co-express mesothelin (MSLN) and EpCAM

Abstract number: 829

Time: November 7, 2025

Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center - Lower Level Atrium - Prince George's ABC

About DARPin Therapeutics

DARPin (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) therapeutics are a new class of custom-built protein drugs based on natural binding proteins that open new dimensions of multi-functionality and multi-target specificity in drug design. The flexible architecture, intrinsic potential for high affinity and specificity, small size and high stability of DARPins offer benefits to drug design over other currently available protein-based therapeutics. DARPin candidates can be radically simple, with a single DARPin unit acting as the delivery vector to a specific target; or multispecific, with the possibility of engaging more than five targets, and combining multiple and conditional functionalities in a unique DARPin drug candidate. The DARPin platform is designed to be a rapid and cost-effective drug discovery engine, producing drug candidates with optimized properties and high production yields. DARPin therapeutics have been clinically validated across several therapeutic areas and developed through to the registrational stage.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

