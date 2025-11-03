SteriLance Medical: Sandstone Easydrip Plus with Hextra Tech Hexagonal Broad Hub Delivers Steadier, More Comfortable Insulin Injections

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A peer-reviewed article by researchers at the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology (USST), published in an international biomedical engineering journal, reports that the Hextra Tech hexagonal, broad-platform hub used in Sandstone Easydrip Plus pen needles improves injection stability and user comfort versus conventional narrow hubs in laboratory bench tests. The study measured lower needle deformation and higher anti-tilt resistance under load, attributes that help keep the needle closer to perpendicular for more consistent subcutaneous delivery. These engineering findings are consistent with the product's human-factors design rationale.

"For people who inject daily, a pen needle that stays steady and feels gentle can reduce anxiety and support adherence," said a Sandstone spokesperson. "Hextra Tech was engineered to give users greater control at home and on the go."

What sets Easydrip Plus apart

Hextra Tech hub stabilization - Broad, six-facet platform that steadies the pen during insertion, helping reduce wobble and the risk of bending/breakage in self-injection.

Controlled penetration path - Geometry tuned to support perpendicular entry and help avoid intramuscular delivery, reinforcing reliable at-home dosing.

Enlarged inner & outer caps - Easy-grip, ergonomic caps designed for secure handling and single-hand re-capping while helping guard against accidental sticks.

Smooth insertion - Thin-wall, polished multi-facet cannula with silicone lubrication supports gentle, low-force entry and dependable flow.

Practical range - Single-use, sterilized; available in multiple gauges and lengths; compatible with widely used insulin pens.

Why it matters

Pen-needle stability and comfort directly influence user confidence and adherence. A hub that resists tilt can minimize off-target delivery and help make frequent self-injections feel more manageable-outcomes Easydrip Plus is designed to support.

Regulatory snapshot

ISO 13485 QMS certified.

CE conformity (MDR 2017/745).

United States: FDA-regulated; claims follow FDA rules.

Other regions: approvals and availability vary-contact us for local details.

About Sandstone and SteriLance

Sandstone Medical is the diabetes-care brand of SteriLance Medical, developing pen needles, safety lancets, and lancing devices with a focus on human-factors engineering. SteriLance cites 200+ patents and a global commercial footprint.

Trademarks & notes: Easydrip and Hextra Tech are trademarks of SteriLance Medical. Bench tests are laboratory evaluations; individual experience may vary. Always follow the instructions for use and guidance from healthcare professionals.

More information: en.sandstonemed.com | en.sterilance.com • Media & distribution enquiries: smu@sterilance.com

