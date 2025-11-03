Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Xetra
31.10.25 | 17:35
9,668 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6749,68209:12
9,6749,68209:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2025 07:46 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sampo plc: Sampo completes its share buyback programme

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 3 November 2025 at 8:40 am EET

Sampo completes its share buyback programme

Sampo plc has completed its EUR 200 million share buyback programme, launched on 6 August 2025. The repurchases of shares began on 7 August 2025 and ended on 31 October 2025. During that period, Sampo repurchased 20,484,833 of its own A shares at an average price of EUR 9.76 per share. This corresponds to 0.76 per cent of all Sampo plc's shares based on the share count prior to the start of this programme. The repurchase of own shares has reduced the company's unrestricted equity by EUR 200 million.

The purpose of the buyback programme was to return excess capital to shareholders by reducing Sampo plc's capital, as the repurchased shares will be cancelled. Following the cancellation, the total number of Sampo shares will be 2,670,754,027 shares, of which 2,669,754,027 will be A shares and 1,000,000 B shares.

Further information on share buybacks is available at www.sampo.com/sharebuyback (https://www.sampo.com/sharebuyback).


SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications


For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com)


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.