Sampo plc: Sampo completes its share buyback programme

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 3 November 2025 at 8:40 am EET

Sampo completes its share buyback programme

Sampo plc has completed its EUR 200 million share buyback programme, launched on 6 August 2025. The repurchases of shares began on 7 August 2025 and ended on 31 October 2025. During that period, Sampo repurchased 20,484,833 of its own A shares at an average price of EUR 9.76 per share. This corresponds to 0.76 per cent of all Sampo plc's shares based on the share count prior to the start of this programme. The repurchase of own shares has reduced the company's unrestricted equity by EUR 200 million.

The purpose of the buyback programme was to return excess capital to shareholders by reducing Sampo plc's capital, as the repurchased shares will be cancelled. Following the cancellation, the total number of Sampo shares will be 2,670,754,027 shares, of which 2,669,754,027 will be A shares and 1,000,000 B shares.

