RepublicX, the digital securities arm of the global investment platform Republic, today announced the launch of its latest investment product, the rTTOK Mirror Note. This groundbreaking offering allows the general public and retail investors to gain exposure to the economic performance of ByteDance Ltd., the AI-driven global technology leader behind products like TikTok and CapCut.

The rTTOK Mirror Note is part of RepublicX's innovative Mirror Notes program, designed to democratise access to the world's most valuable private technology companies, an asset class traditionally reserved exclusively for institutional and ultra-high-net-worth investors.

Key Highlights of the rTTOK Offering:

Broad Accessibility: rTTOK Mirror Notes make the economic performance of ByteDance accessible to retail investors, with investments starting at a minimum of £20 on the Republic Europe platform.

Mirroring Performance: The value of the rTTOK Note is designed to reflect changes in the performance of ByteDance common shares based on the latest reliable valuation. This indicative valuation reflects a company that is reported to have surpassed Meta to become the largest social media company by revenue in Q1 2025.

Liquidity Event Payout: In the event of a "qualifying liquidity event" for ByteDance, such as a future Initial Public Offering (IPO), direct listing, or acquisition, rTTOK holders receive a payout that reflects any change in the value of ByteDance common shares since the note's purchase date.

Secondary Market Liquidity: Breaking down the barrier of illiquidity in private markets, the rTTOK Notes are intended to be made eligible on Republic Europe's Secondary Market platform after the conclusion of any applicable regulatory lock-up periods, although liquidity is not guaranteed.

Targeting a Global Unicorn: ByteDance is one of the world's most influential and highly valued private technology companies, reaching over a billion users worldwide through its suite of applications.

"The launch of rTTOK is a major step forward in Republic's mission to open up the private markets," said James Newman, EVP of Operations at Republic Europe. "Historically, the exponential growth of companies like ByteDance has been locked away from the everyday investor. Our Mirror Note technology directly addresses this barrier, offering a compliant and accessible path for the public to potentially benefit from the future success of this global tech giant."

The Mirror Notes are structured as Contingent Payout Notes, which provide the holder with a contractual right to a payout tied to the performance of the underlying reference asset.

Investors can learn more about the investment opportunity on the Republic Europe platform.

RepublicX and Republic Europe urge all prospective investors to review the official offering documents, including the FAQ and Disclosures pages, to fully understand the risks associated with this investment, as the notes are not a direct equity stake in ByteDance.

Mirror Notes are not issued by, sponsored by, or affiliated with Bytedance Ltd, which has not reviewed, endorsed, or participated in this offering in any capacity.

Capital at risk. Returns are not guaranteed, and investors may lose all of their investment.

RepublicX is the division of Republic focused on digital assets and tokenisation of private securities. Republic Europe is the leading private investment platform in Europe. They empower founders and investors to build a more equitable future by making private market investing accessible to all. Supporting nearly 2,500 ventures with over $3bn of capital, Republic Europe has carved out a focus and aim to democratise private investing globally by offering investment opportunities in start-ups, sports, technology and more.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 min to learn more

