ArisGlobal Announces NavaX Agents Suite

Orchestrated by the NavaX Super Agent, the Suite includes previously launched MedDRA Coding Agent and upcoming cross-domain Agents

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, an AI-first technology company at the forefront of life sciences and creator of LifeSphere®, today announced the launch of NavaX Agents, a major advancement in the company's AI strategy that brings purpose-built, agentic intelligence to the LifeSphere® Unify ecosystem. The NavaX Super Agent will serve as an intelligent orchestration layer-an advanced AI entity that can coordinate multiple specialized agents, each performing narrow tasks, to achieve broader, multi-step goals autonomously.

Building on ArisGlobal's long-standing commitment to AI with purpose, NavaX Agents represent a new generation of autonomous, domain-trained digital agents designed to reason, act, and collaborate within the LifeSphere Unify platform. Each Agent is built to perform specialized, high-impact tasks-continuously learning from human input and organizational context to provide intelligence and insights like never before, while delivering even greater accuracy, efficiency, and compliance.

The first in this series, the MedDRA Coding Agent, transforms medical coding workflows by emulating human-level judgment with context-aware autonomy - eliminating the constraints of static, rule-based systems while maintaining full transparency and auditability. The innovation has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global New Product Innovation Award, underscoring ArisGlobal's leadership in applying AI to life sciences operations.

ArisGlobal is now expanding the NavaX Agent Suite with additional purpose-built agents designed to advance productivity and decision-making across the product lifecycle. Upcoming releases in 2025 and 2026 include Insights Agents for Signal Detection and Assessment, Distribution, Regulatory Intelligence and more - each engineered to integrate seamlessly within LifeSphere Unify's connected ecosystem of Safety, Regulatory, Quality, and Medical Affairs.

To further accelerate its agentic AI roadmap, ArisGlobal is actively collaborating with top global pharmaceutical companies to develop and refine NavaX Agents leveraging the latest in large language model and reasoning capabilities.

"The introduction of NavaX Agents Suite marks a defining moment in our leadership of agentic AI for life sciences," said Jason Bryant, SVP, Product Management - AI at ArisGlobal. "As a first mover in this space, we've spent more than two years advancing NavaX to bring intelligence, collaboration, and adaptability into LifeSphere. By uniting deep domain expertise, trusted data, and responsible AI, we're delivering systems that think, act, and evolve alongside users - driving measurable ROI through higher efficiency, improved quality, and new levels of actionable insight, all within the secure LifeSphere Unify ecosystem."

"NavaX Agents mark a new paradigm for life sciences technology," said Aman Wasan, CEO at ArisGlobal. "Our NavaX Agent universe will seamlessly connect every domain across the product lifecycle - from Safety to Regulatory, Quality, and Medical Affairs - as intelligent collaborators within the LifeSphere Unify ecosystem. Unlike stand-alone or third-party agents, NavaX Agents are designed to complement and enhance our platform's core capabilities, working together to drive faster processes, higher quality, and deeper insights. The success of our first MedDRA Coding Agent is just the beginning of this accelerating momentum."

With NavaX Agents, ArisGlobal continues to advance its mission to make intelligent automation an integral part of life sciences innovation - helping global organizations accelerate insights, ensure compliance, and bring safer therapies to patients faster.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal, an AI-first technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn. www.arisglobal.com.

