Montag, 03.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855 | Ticker-Symbol: 14F
Stuttgart
03.11.25 | 08:19
7,300 Euro
-1,35 % -0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
03.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
68 Leser
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 03 November 2025 its issued capital comprised 186,683,036 ordinary shares of £0.05 each, excluding 6,328,806 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 186,683,036 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 1098

03 November 2025



© 2025 PR Newswire
