Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Notice of Half Year Results Webinars

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

3 November 2025

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

Notice of Half Year Results Webinars

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. (LSE: CGT), the FTSE 250 investment trust focused on preserving and, over time, growing shareholders' real wealth, intends to publish its results for the six months ended 30 September 2025 by Tuesday 18 November 2025.

Analyst Webinar

On 18 November there will be a webinar call for analysts at 09:30 GMT hosted by Chris Clothier, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Emma Moriarty, Portfolio Manager, and Katie Forbes, Head of Investor Relations.

Analysts wishing to register should contact cgam-cgt@secnewgate.co.uk, where further details will be provided.

Retail Investor Webinar

The Company will also provide a live presentation for retail investors on the same day at 14:30 GMT. The webinar will be hosted by Alastair Laing, Chief Executive Officer, Emma Moriarty, Portfolio Manager, and Katie Forbes, Head of Investor Relations.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 17 October 2025, 14:30 GMT, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet CG Asset Management via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/cg-asset-management/register-investor

Investors who already follow CG Asset Management on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information contact:

CG Asset Management Limited

Investment Manager

Tel: 020 3906 1649

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Tel: 07376 982071

SEC Newgate UK

Financial Communications

cgam-cgt@secnewgate.co.uk

Tel: 020 3757 6882