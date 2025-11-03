Moonpig Group Plc - Completion of Share Buyback Programme

3 November 2025

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group")

Completion of Share Buyback Programme

The Group announces that it has completed the H1 FY26 Share Buyback Programme (the 'Buyback Programme'), announced on 3 April 2025 to repurchase up to £30 million of its ordinary shares for cancellation.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc, who undertook the first instalment of the Buyback Programme on the Group's behalf (as announced on 2 May 2025), repurchased 13,436,872 shares for an aggregate consideration of c.£30 million, excluding stamp duty and expenses.

The Group has announced its intention to conduct up to £60 million of share buybacks in FY26, including the H1 FY26 Buyback Programme. This is in addition to the 820,000 shares purchased by the Moonpig Group plc Employee Benefit Trust for aggregate consideration of c.£1.8 million, excluding stamp duty and expenses, announced on 30 June 2025.

For further information please contact:

Moonpig Group investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig:

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.