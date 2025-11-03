Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Luxintravels VIP, a private invitation only platform for discerning global travelers, is revolutionizing luxury travel by providing members with unprecedented access to the world's most prestigious hotels at rates traditionally reserved for industry insiders. Founded by renowned luxury travel influencer Mirko La Rosa, Luxintravels VIP bridges the gap between exclusivity and accessibility, setting a new benchmark for refined travel experiences.





As an elite, members only service, Luxintravels VIP grants privileged access to an extensive global portfolio of luxury accommodations, offering savings of up to 65% hotel discount compared to standard booking channels and online travel agencies. Each property in the Luxintravels VIP collection has been meticulously curated for its exceptional quality from superior hospitality and aesthetic refinement to iconic locations that define contemporary luxury.

"Luxintravels VIP was built on the belief that true luxury is not about opulence, but about access, authenticity, and experience," said Mirko La Rosa, Founder and CEO of Luxintravels VIP. "Our members are not just booking a stay, they are unlocking a world of rare privileges, meaningful connections, and curated elegance that goes beyond the ordinary."

With exclusive partnerships across the world's most distinguished hospitality brands, including Four Seasons, Rosewood, Ritz-Carlton, Park Hyatt, St. Regis, and Bulgari Hotels, Luxintravels VIP ensures its members benefit from preferential pricing and privileges unavailable anywhere else. Every stay reflects the brand's core philosophy: to offer experiences that embody understated sophistication and timeless value.

The platform caters to a global community of travelers who appreciate authenticity over ostentation, individuals who seek meaningful experiences and freedom of choice rather than conventional notions of extravagance. Members of Luxintravels VIP value the art of travel as an expression of identity, curiosity, and refined taste.

At the heart of this innovative platform is Mirko La Rosa, whose vision and influence have shaped the modern perception of luxury travel. With over 3.5 million followers across his Instagram accounts, La Rosa has become one of the most recognized voices in the travel industry. Over the past decade, he has collaborated with more than 200 five-star hotels and resorts worldwide, producing cinematic content that transforms how destinations are experienced and shared online. His expertise and passion for storytelling continue to inspire travelers to explore the world with purpose and style.

As Luxintravels VIP continues its expansion, it stands poised to redefine what it means to travel luxuriously, emphasizing discretion, access, and authenticity. Membership is limited and available by invitation or approved application only, ensuring that every member embodies the brand's ethos of refined exploration.

