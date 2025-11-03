SPM Instrument, a global leader in condition monitoring, is taking the next step in its mission to empower industries with knowledge and tools that ensure reliability and performance. SPM Academy Inc., based in the U.S., will serve as a worldwide hub for vibration training and certification, strengthening industrial reliability expertise across sectors.

Led by Bill Partipilo, CEO of SPM Instrument North America, the Academy builds on SPM's long tradition of innovation and customer support through learning.

"Our new global training center gives maintenance and reliability professionals the chance to develop their skills through interactive, high-quality course materials in their local language, on a platform or location that suits them," said Partipilo.

SPM Academy combines practical exercises, simulators, and real-world case studies for a dynamic learning experience. Training and certification follow ISO/IEC 17024, ISO 18436-1, and ISO 18436-2. The SPM Academy Certification Center is currently seeking accreditation through the ANSI National Accreditation Board. Accreditation ensures that certification meets independent, internationally recognized standards.

Christer Larsson and Dennis Swanepoel, both Vibration CAT IV certified, develop and teach the courses, bringing deep industry insight to the classroom.

Launching in November 2025, SPM Academy Inc. will offer courses in English, Spanish, and Swedish, available in classrooms, online, or on-site. The first programs Vibration Analysis CAT I and CAT II start January 1, 2026, followed by CAT III and CAT IV. Each concludes with an optional ISO 18436-2 certification exam conducted impartially by the Academy's Certification Center. Course details will be available at spmacademy.com.

SPM Academy is also inviting independent training centers worldwide to explore collaboration and accreditation opportunities by contacting info@spmacademy.com.

More than a training provider, SPM Academy represents a global community dedicated to advancing maintenance and reliability competence preparing industry professionals to meet the condition monitoring challenges of tomorrow.

About SPM International

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Strängnäs, Sweden, SPM International develops and supplies advanced condition monitoring and process optimization solutions that help industries improve reliability, performance, and sustainability. With patented technologies, in-house R&D and production, the companies in the SPM Group and its partners deliver complete condition-based maintenance systems for process and heavy industry globally. The Group's new entity, SPM Academy Inc., broadens this mission by providing ISO-certified vibration analysis training to maintenance and reliability professionals worldwide.

Contacts:

Media contacts

Europe: Josefin Lindberg Roug, SPM International info@spminstrument.se +46 152 225 00

North America: Anna Aranha, SPM Academy Inc. info@spmacademy.com 1-239-508-1200