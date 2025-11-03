World Services Group: WSG Employment & Labor Group Publishes European Report on Management Contracts and Corporate Governance

The World Services Group (WSG) Employment & Labor Group proudly announces the release of its latest report, "Management Contracts: New Trends & Regulations."

HOUSTON, TX, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Services Group (WSG) Employment & Labor Group proudly announces the release of its latest report, "Management Contracts: New Trends & Regulations."

Developed through collaboration among leading WSG member firms across 22 jurisdictions, this comprehensive publication unites Europe's top legal experts to explore how evolving corporate governance standards are reshaping the role, responsibilities, and accountability of company directors.

"Collaborating across jurisdictions on this report was an enriching experience, allowing us to combine diverse perspectives and legal approaches to deliver a more comprehensive and insightful analysis. The whole experience highlighted the value of our network's cross-border collaboration, demonstrating how the WSG Employment & Labor Group's collective expertise strengthens the global impact of our work," said Cristina Capitanio and Emanuele Panattoni, Partners at Gianni & Origoni, Report Coordinating Firm.

As global governance expectations continue to evolve, the report provides a detailed look at how director contracts are adapting to increased scrutiny from regulators, shareholders, and stakeholders alike. It examines the legal classification of directors, how their relationships with companies are formalized, and the changing landscape of management agreements that define their duties and protections. The report also explores the growing significance of fiduciary responsibilities, the enforcement of non-competition and restrictive covenants, and the social security and tax considerations that accompany director appointments-all framed within the context of an increasingly complex European regulatory environment.

"I am proud to introduce the report 'Management Contracts: New Trends & Regulations,' which offers a comprehensive view across multiple jurisdictions of the evolving legal frameworks governing management roles," said Neil Maclean, WSG Employment and Labor Practice Group Leader and Partner at Shepherd and Wedderburn. "As corporate governance and executive structures grow more complex, this report gathers valuable insights into emerging trends in management agreements - from legal perspectives and contractual protections to best practices shaping boardroom dynamics across Europe and beyond."

The report highlights the collective expertise of the WSG Employment & Labor Group across Europe. As the leading global network, WSG and the employment & labor practice continue to provide insights and advancements within firms globally.

Access the report:Management Contracts: New Trends & Regulations (Digital and printable versions available.)

About World Services Group (WSG)

World Services Group (WSG) is the leading global network of independent professional services firms, providing an exclusive platform that connects members with elite legal, investment banking, and accounting professionals worldwide. The network comprises over 120 member firms operating in more than 150 jurisdictions, representing 23,000 professionals globally - delivering world-class expertise and collaborative client service through trusted, long-standing relationships.

www.worldservicesgroup.com

Name: Sarah Ramsey Email: sramsey@worldservicesgroup.com Job Title: Director of Strategic Marketing Ops