PureHealth Delivers Strong 9-Month Results with AED 20.1 Billion in Revenue and AED 1.55 Billion in Net Profit

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PureHealth Holding PJSC ("PureHealth" or "the Group") (ADX: PUREHEALTH), the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, today announced its financial results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025. The Group reported revenue of AED 20.1 billion, up 6% year-on-year, reflecting strong performance across both its healthcare (Care) and insurance (Cover) verticals in the first nine months of 2025. EBITDA increased by 11% year-on-year to AED 3.5 billion, while net profit increased by 8% year-on-year to AED 1.55 billion for the nine-month period.

PureHealth completed its acquisition of Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) in the third quarter, marking a significant step in the Abu Dhabi-based health group's international expansion strategy. The deal expands PureHealth's footprint into core European markets, while strengthening its clinical, operational and research collaboration capabilities across its global network.

The transaction was funded through PureHealth's strong balance sheet, underscoring the Group's financial strength as it continues to scale and pursue strategic growth opportunities. Financial contributions from the acquisition are being recognised from 1 October 2025, reflecting the group's continued international expansion and operational scale. PureHealth now holds 52% of its assets outside UAE.

H.E. Kamal Al Maazmi, Chairman of PureHealth, said, "PureHealth's performance over the first nine months of the year reflects the strength of our integrated model and the clarity of our long-term vision. With the expansion into new international markets and ongoing investment in clinical and digital capabilities, we are well-positioned to deliver on our ambition to create a future-ready healthcare platform. We remain committed to unlocking value for our stakeholders while contributing to the advancement of healthcare outcomes locally and internationally."

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer at PureHealth, commented, "Over the past nine months, we have made strong progress in scaling our network, extending our international footprint, and driving improvements across our core operations. Growth was driven by solid execution across both Care and Cover segments, with rising patient engagement, higher diagnostic activity, and strong insurance renewals. Our acquisition of Hellenic Healthcare Group represents a step-change in our global capabilities, while continued investment in clinical excellence and digital infrastructure is enabling more efficient, connected and personalised care. As we look ahead, we remain focused on building a globally connected, digitally enabled healthcare group that delivers lasting value for our patients, partners, and shareholders."

Financial & Operational Highlights Across the Care (Healthcare) and Cover (Insurance) Verticals1

PureHealth's strong Q3 2025 performance was driven by continued growth across both its Care and Cover verticals, supported by rising patient volumes, strategic service expansions, and disciplined cost management.

Within the Care vertical, revenue grew 3% year-on-year to AED 14.4 billion, driven by a combination of increased patient interactions and expanded clinical capacity. Outpatient and inpatient volumes rose 12% and 9% year-on-year respectively, while radiology volumes increased 10% year-on-year, across PureHealth's UAE and UK networks, in the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025.

In the UAE, the Group continued to enhance its healthcare ecosystem by expanding inpatient and outpatient capacity through new specialty clinics, advancing diagnostic capabilities, and strengthening surgical care services, all supported by the recruitment of top-tier medical professionals. In the first nine months of 2025, on a year-on-year basis, Outpatient and Inpatient volumes increased by 16% and 12% respectively, lab volumes increased by 20%, surgical volumes increased by 16% and occupancy across UAE hospitals increased by 3 percentage points to 73%.

In the UK, Circle Health delivered robust performance on the back of higher inpatient, day case, and outpatient traffic driven primarily by core specialties including orthopaedics, general medicine, cardiology & oncology leading to increase in revenue for the nine months ended 30 September 2025.

The Cover vertical sustained strong momentum during the period, with revenue rising 13% year-on-year to AED 5.7 billion in the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025. This performance was driven by a 7% increase in memberships to 3.3 million, alongside a 7% year-on-year increase in gross written premiums, which reached AED 5.9 billion, supported by new product launches, high retention rates, and geographic expansion during the first nine months of 2025.

Strategic Developments

PureHealth successfully completed its EUR 800 million acquisition of a majority stake in HHG, the largest private healthcare operator in Greece and Cyprus. The transaction adds 11 hospitals and 23 diagnostic centres to the Group and is consolidated as of October 2025.

Daman deployed an AI-powered document intelligence platform that now processes over 60 million documents annually, significantly enhancing claims accuracy and turnaround times.

Rafed was appointed as the exclusive distributor for the Unified Procurement Programme under the Abu Dhabi government mandate, reinforcing its central position in the national procurement ecosystem. Additionally, it was appointed as the logistics partner for the Department of Health's regional vaccine distribution hub, expanding PureHealth's role in pharmaceutical logistics and supporting public health infrastructure across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

Outlook

Looking ahead, PureHealth Group remains focused on advancing its medium-term growth strategy by expanding its global presence, deepening clinical specialisation, and accelerating the adoption of AI and digital health solutions. Following the majority acquisition of HHG in October 2025, the Group is set to strengthen its position in Europe. PureHealth continues to invest in high-margin, complex care capabilities within the UAE, supported by operational excellence and the development of new centres of excellence.

Backed by a strong balance sheet, PureHealth Group is well positioned to pursue strategic opportunities and deliver long-term value for patients, partners and shareholders.

1PureHealth's performance is reported across two primary verticals, "Care" and "Cover", introduced as part of the Group's operating model realignment as of Q2 2025. "Care" comprises the Group's hospitals, procurement, diagnostics, and technology businesses, while "Cover" encompasses all insurance operations.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth's network comprises:

SEHA - One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

- One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

- Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) - The UAE's leading health insurer

- The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office - Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

- Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed - The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

- The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab - Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

- Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health - A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

- A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner - Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

- Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services - The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

- The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group - The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

- The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

- the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

- A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) - The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811538/PureHealth.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/purehealth-delivers-strong-9-month-results-with-aed-20-1-billion-in-revenue-and-aed-1-55-billion-in-net-profit-302602234.html