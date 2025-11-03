Pamica Group AB: Pamica Group AB - Quarterly Report January - September 2025

Third quarter 2025

Net sales increased 9% to MSEK 1,308.8 (1,200.9).

Adjusted EBITA increased 9% to MSEK 146.2 (134.0), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 11.2% (11.2).

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK -148.7 (31.7). The result was affected by impairment of acquisition-related surplus values of MSEK -201.1.

Diluted earnings per share for continuing operations amounted to SEK -1.42 (0.37).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 132.6 (119.8).

The Group's cash and cash equivalents and unutilized credit facilities amounted to MSEK 290.6 (118.8) on September 30, 2025.

January 1 - September 30, 2025

Net sales increased 16% to MSEK 3,880.1 MSEK (3,352.2).

Adjusted EBITA increased 10% to MSEK 311.8 (284.7), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 8.0% (8.5).

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK -124.6 (-48.1). The result was affected by impairment of acquisition-related surplus values of MSEK-201.1.

Diluted earnings per share for continuing operations amounted to SEK -1.36 (1.33).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 237.8 (289.6).

Significant events during and after the quarter

On August 18, it was announced that Pamica Group's subsidiary Eskilstuna Dynamics Holding AB ("EDAB") had entered into a settlement agreement with NicFreJon Holding AB. In accordance with the agreement, an earn-out of MSEK 12 has been paid to NicFreJon Holding AB for the operations of EDAB's subsidiary. In addition, any profit earned by EDAB for the 2025 financial year will be distributed equally between the parties.

On August 20, it was announced that Louise Ankarcrona had been appointed CFO of Pamica Group, effective October 1, 2025.

On October 31, the portfolio company Logiwaste was divested.

On November 3, Pamica Group's Board of Directors resolved to make an impairment in the third quarter of 2025 of acquisition-related surpluses totaling MSEK -201.1, attributable to three companies within the Innovations and Industry segments.

Webcast

A webcast will be held today, 3 November at 10:00 CET, where Pamica Group's CEO Jan-Olof Svensson and CFO Louise Ankarcrona will present the report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions. https://pamica.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025/register

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. https://events.inderes.com/pamica/q3-report-2025/dial-in

Interim reports

The complete interim report for January to September 2025 will be available on https://www.pamica.se/sv/investerare/

Contacts

Jan-Olof Svensson, CEO, janolof.svensson@pamica.se, +46 733 730 080

Louise Ankarcrona, CFO, louise.ankarcrona@pamica.se, +46 703 094 852

Johan Hähnel, IR, johan.hahnel@pamica.se, +46 706 056 334

About Pamica Group

Pamica Group acquires small and medium-sized companies, develops them together with successful entrepreneurs, makes them long-term successful and thereby creates value and prosperity. The group has a long-term ownership horizon with high growth ambitions - through organic growth, add-on acquisitions and by increasing the number of platform companies.

We were created by over 200 Swedish entrepreneurs who built companies themselves and who with their broad network, industrial competence and business acumen contribute to our companies' development. Together with management and employees, we create what we call Great Companies. The group, with headquarters in Halmstad, Sweden, includes 16 companies.

This information is information that Pamica Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-03 07:00 CET.