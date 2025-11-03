Pamica Group AB: Pamica acquires ALMA Electronics

Pamica 5 AB* has acquired 100% of the shares of ALMA Electronics AB ("Alma"). The company produces and sells subcontracted circuit board solutions for customers in Sweden in a number of different sectors. The intention is that the business will become part of Pamica Group's subsidiary Alltronic.

"The acquisition of Alma complements Alltronic well, and means that we will increase our geographical presence and strengthen our offering to customers. It creates good conditions to optimize our production in an efficient way and thus be able to offer even higher flexibility, production capacity and delivery precision in the future. We are now awaiting approval from the relevant parties to shortly be able to develop our operations together," says Mattias Johansson, CEO of Alltronic.

Alma has annual sales of approximately MSEK 35 with healthy profitability, 12 employees and offices and manufacturing in Malmö.

"I am pleased that we have the chance to take this step and be part of a large group. We will learn a great deal from one another and also supplement the offering to our customers," says Joakim Lenz, CEO of Alma.

Pamica acquired Alltronic in November 2023. The company constructs and produces customized electronics, primarily circuit boards. Alltronic is based in Alingsås, has about 26 employees and annual sales of approximately MSEK 60 with healthy profitability.

Contacts

Jan-Olof Svensson, CEO, janolof.svensson@pamica.se, +46 733 730 080

Louise Ankarcrona, CFO, louise.ankarcrona@pamica.se, +46 703 094 852

Johan Hähnel, IR, johan.hahnel@pamica.se, +46 706 056 334

About Pamica Group

Pamica Group acquires small and medium-sized companies, develops them together with successful entrepreneurs, makes them long-term successful and thereby creates value and prosperity. The group has a long-term ownership horizon with high growth ambitions - through organic growth, add-on acquisitions and by increasing the number of platform companies.

We were created by over 200 Swedish entrepreneurs who built companies themselves and who with their broad network, industrial competence and business acumen contribute to our companies' development. Together with management and employees, we create what we call Great Companies. The group, with headquarters in Halmstad, Sweden, includes 16 companies.

*About Pamica 5

A large number of Pamica Group's investors have committed to invest up to MSEK 340 in a fund structure outside Pamica Group, known as Pamica 5 AB. 87% of the capital comes from Pamica Group's current owners and 13% from new investors.

Pamica Group sells management services to Pamica 5, which include evaluating and carrying out acquisitions on behalf of the fund. Pamica Group and Pamica 5 have also entered into an agreement whereby Pamica Group has the option to acquire subsidiaries of Pamica 5 in the future, which is intended to take place through future non-cash issues. These transactions will be subject to a decision/approval of the shareholders of Pamica Group and Pamica 5 and Pamica Group's lenders.