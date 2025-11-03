Aspocomp Group Plc: Aspocomp's Board of Directors has approved the company's strategy for 2026-2030

Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, November 3, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (UCT+2)

Aspocomp's Board of Directors has approved the company's strategy for 2026-2030

The revised strategy is focused on strengthening the company's current market position and growth, especially in the Security, Defense and Aerospace, and Semiconductor segments, due to the increased demand.

Aspocomp's targets are:

To achieve more than EUR 100 million net sales in long-term.

To achieve an EBIT margin exceeding 10% in the midterm.

To maintain strong profitability throughout the business cycle through growth.

To grow organically by investing in expanding the Oulu plant in Finland in 2026-2027 to increase throughput capacity by up to 50% and improve production quality as well as the availability of machines and equipment.

To pursue strategic investments and mergers & acquisitions, while maintaining a debt-to-equity ratio of above 40%.

To expand trading activities, by increasing partner network outside China and, to support the Oulu plant.

Financing growth

Aspocomp is funding the capacity increase at its plant in Oulu, Finland through loans, a directed share issue (stock exchange release October 30, 2025) and with positive operative cash flow.

The company targets more than EUR 100 million in revenue in the long term. Achieving the target depends on expanding the production network, also via M&A.

Demand in Europe is expected to grow

The refined strategy focuses on developing demand within the PCB sector, prioritizing emerging high-growth technologies, especially the defense and semiconductor segments. By offering customized solutions and establishing strategic partnerships, the company seeks to enhance relationships with existing clients while expanding its customer base.

Based on data from external sources and Aspocomp's internal projections, the PCB market is anticipated to experience growth across all regions and industries, with particularly strong momentum in Europe. This increased demand is expected to coincide with a significant reduction in the number of producers. The fastest-growing industry segments include defense and aerospace, server and storage, wired infrastructure, and mobile phones. Market estimates indicate that the European PCB sector will expand from approximately EUR 2.1 billion in 2024 to EUR 2.9 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of above 5%. (External sources: Prismark, 2024 PCB & Substrate Market Update)

The goal is to become one of the top three PCB manufacturers and suppliers within selected industry segments in Europe

The updated strategy seeks sustainable over-the-cycle profitability through expanding the Oulu plant throughput capacity, increasing the customer quantity, expanding trading operations to better adapt to peak demand, and through M&A.

Aspocomp looks to outperform the market, by strengthening the company's capabilities to be competitive by being a trusted, high-quality, and customer-focused PCB supplier.

"Aspocomp is well-positioned with a strong market reputation. The capacity of the Oulu plant has been fully utilized throughout 2025, and demand has already exceeded our capacity. The growth in demand in our largest customer segments appears likely to continue over the next 5-10 years," says CEO Manu Skyttä.

OUTLOOK FOR 2025

Aspocomp maintains the guidance for 2025, presented in the Q3 interim report.

In 2025, the demand for Aspocomp's products is expected to remain solid. In particular, demand in the semiconductor market is expected to develop favorably due to significant investments in AI applications and data centers. Good growth in demand is also expected to continue in the Security, Defense, and Aerospace customer segments.

Aspocomp estimates that its net sales for 2025 will grow significantly from the 2024 level and that its operating result for 2025 will turn clearly profitable. In 2024, net sales amounted to EUR 27.6 million, and the operating result was a loss of EUR 4.0 million.

CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2025

Aspocomp is organizing a Capital Market Day for investors, analysts, financial media, and other industry representatives tomorrow, November 4, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

During the CMD, the company's CEO Manu Skyttä and CFO Terhi Launis, among others, will present Aspocomp's views on the market situation, the company's strategy, investments, and outlook.

The presentations will be conducted in Finnish; however, both the presentation materials and a recording will also be made available in English on Aspocomp's website.

The event is livestreamed: https://aspocomp.events.inderes.com/cmd-2025

For further information, do not hesitate to contact Manu Skyttä, President and CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, manu.skytta(at)aspocomp.com.

Aspocomp - heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company's own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp's customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world, and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo, and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland's major technology hubs.

www.aspocomp.com