Capgemini SE: Capgemini announces the closing of the acquisition of Cloud4C

Capgemini announces the closing of the acquisition of Cloud4C

The Group's leadership in cloud managed services is reinforced by Cloud4C's market-leading hyper automation

and AI-ready platforms

Paris, November 3, 2025 - Capgemini announced today, following the fulfillment of all regulatory requirements, the closing of the acquisition of Cloud4C, a leading provider of automation-driven managed services for hybrid, private, public and sovereign cloud environments. The 1,600-strong team, that specializes in platform-based services with AI operations and automation capabilities, will expand Capgemini's footprint in the fast-growing cloud managed services market1. They will enable the Group to further develop industry specific packaged frameworks, intellectual property (IP), assets, and generative AI (gen AI) solutions for cloud management and seamless migrations. This acquisition will also accelerate Capgemini's SAP leadership notably in end-to-end SAP services, and SAP RISE through the combination of Syniti's2 data expertise with Cloud4C's SAP AI driven cloud management.

"Most global clients require managed services for hybrid cloud environments or need help with their complex migrations. Cloud4C's set of comprehensive service offerings built on deep tech proficiency, with hyper-automated cloud operations across the stack, will bolster the Group's leadership in this dynamic space," comments Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini. "Our combined strengths will enable the Group to address growing client demand for gen AI-powered cloud automation platforms coupled with scalable industry-specific solutions to help enterprises achieve tangible business value. I am looking forward to welcoming the Cloud4C team to Capgemini."

"We are immensely proud to embark on this significant new chapter, aligning Cloud4C with a global powerhouse like Capgemini," said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Non-executive Chairman of Cloud4C. "Our complementary services and skills will allow a smooth integration enabling our respective clients to quickly access new and augmented cloud managed services. And for the Cloud4C team members they now have the exciting prospect of working on cutting-edge projects for major brands across the globe. The sky is the limit!"

Cloud4C helps clients to develop and implement their cloud strategy through consulting, stack migration and efficient management, as well as providing hybrid cloud solutions for sovereignty. Cloud4C also provides value-added services such as process automation, disaster recovery, data loss prevention, business continuity, cybersecurity, industry and sovereign compliances.

Capgemini announced its intention to acquire Cloud4C on August 26, 2025.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, delivering tangible business value. We imagine the future of organizations and make it real with AI, technology and people. With our strong heritage of nearly 60 years, we are a responsible and diverse group of 420,000 team members in more than 50 countries. We deliver end-to-end services and solutions with our deep industry expertise and strong partner ecosystem, leveraging our capabilities across strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

Make it real | www.capgemini.com

1 15% CAGR over 2024-2027, source IDC

2 In December 2024, Capgemini acquired Syniti, specialist in managing complex data quality, data migration and data governance initiatives