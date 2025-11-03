Market Logic Software, GmbH: Market Logic Software and Euromonitor International Announce New Data Integration: DeepSights to Enhance AI-Driven Insights for Customers

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Market Logic Software, a leading provider of insights management solutions, is proud to announce a strategic integration with Euromonitor International, a global data analytics company. This collaboration will enable shared customers to seamlessly access Euromonitor's unparalleled market intelligence through Market Logic's AI for insights, platform, DeepSightsTM. The integration will provide a comprehensive streamlined experience for enterprises seeking growth.

Market Logic has more than a decade's experience delivering solutions that allow businesses to centralize and leverage their consumer and market insights effectively. By integrating Euromonitor's extensive market research and intelligence content directly into DeepSights, shared clients will now benefit from a more unified and efficient insights management experience, powered by AI.

"We are excited to be deepening our ongoing partnership with Euromonitor," said Olaf Lenzmann, Chief Innovation and Product Officer at Market Logic Software. "This integration allows our mutual clients to access valuable Euromonitor data within our platforms, enabling faster, more informed decision-making processes. Together, we are empowering businesses to navigate complex markets with unprecedented clarity and confidence."

With this integration, customers can access Euromonitor's reports directly from DeepSights, eliminating the need to toggle between multiple systems. The integration also facilitates a smoother data ingestion process, ensuring that the most relevant and up-to-date data from Euromonitor is readily available for analysis and decision-making.

"This partnership creates a strategic advantage for our shared customers, empowering them by making our insights accessible through multiple platforms and AI-friendly environments," said Oliver Vera, Global Vice President for Partnerships at Euromonitor International. "By integrating with Market Logic, we're solidifying our position as the first resource for organizations seeking growth, enabling clients to unlock new opportunities through data-driven insights."

This integration builds on Market Logic's broad ecosystem of strategic partnerships that enhances the ability of market research teams to collaborate and share impactful insights across their organizations. With all relevant market intelligence housed in one place, teams can stay ahead of the competition with cohesive strategies and faster time to market.

About Market Logic Software:

Market Logic is the leading SaaS provider of market intelligence and insights solutions. Powered by our special purpose AI for Insights technology DeepSights, our platform allows insights teams and business decisions makers to turn trusted insights into business impact at scale and speed. We've helped hundreds of consumer-focused brands across the globe to transform into insights-driven businesses. Market leaders such as Unilever, Vodafone, Bayer, and Tesco are driving innovation and making smarter market moves with the support of Market Logic. Find out more at https://marketlogicsoftware.com/.

About Euromonitor International:

Euromonitor International leads the world in data analytics and research into markets, industries, economies and consumers. We provide truly global insight and data on thousands of products and services to help our clients in unlocking worlds of opportunity®, and we are the first destination for organizations seeking growth.

With our guidance, our clients can make bold, strategic decisions with confidence. We have 16 offices around the world, with 1000+ analysts covering 210 countries and 99.9% of the world's consumers and use the latest data science and market research techniques to help our clients to make sense of global markets. For more information, visit Euromonitor.com

