The Italian authorities have frozen bank accounts and seized assets linked to a transnational network accused of defrauding about 6,000 investors through a fake PV investment scheme.From pv magazine Italy Italy's financial police, the Guardia di Finanza, and the State Police have seized the investment portal www.voltaiko.com and frozen 95 bank accounts tied to the Voltaiko Group in connection with an alleged €80 million ($92.3 million) fraud. The Guardia di Finanza said in a statement that investigators uncovered a transnational criminal network operating a pyramid-style marketing scheme typical ...

