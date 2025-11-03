JAB today announced that José Cil will be a Senior Partner and Global Head of Consumer at the firm.

Mr. Cil joined JAB earlier this year as Chairman of JAB's restaurant businesses, where he works closely with the portfolio's leadership teams to drive growth and strengthen performance across its iconic, fast-casual restaurant brands. In his new role, Mr. Cil will oversee JAB's global consumer goods and services investments alongside Managing Partners and Co-CEOs Joachim Creus and Frank Engelen. Mr. Cil will focus on operating and financial performance, and new business opportunities, while continuing his work with the restaurant businesses.

Mr. Cil brings more than 30 years of experience leading and scaling consumer businesses globally. Before joining JAB, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Brands International (RBI), the parent company of Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs, where he led significant transformation and global expansion. He previously held leadership positions at Walmart and Burger King prior to RBI's formation. His track record of building strong, consumer-focused organizations spans multiple categories and regions.

"It's a privilege to build on the strong momentum we've created with the outstanding team at JAB as we continue to unlock the full potential of our consumer portfolio," said Cil. "We own an exceptional group of businesses with powerful brands and compelling growth dynamics, and I'm excited to help drive the next chapter of growth while pursuing new opportunities for long-term value creation."

Creus and Engelen added: "We are thrilled to welcome José to the JAB partnership as Global Head of Consumer. His leadership and deep consumer expertise will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen and grow these well-established businesses. With José's appointment, our leadership team is ready for the next phase of long-term value creation."

About JAB

JAB is an investment holding company that invests in insurance and consumer-focused industries with attractive long-term dynamics, including strong growth prospects, attractive margin and cash flow characteristics, and proven resiliency. JAB is the controlling shareholder of Coty Inc., a global leader in beauty, and JDE Peet's, the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company. It is the anchor shareholder of Krispy Kreme, Inc., a global leader in freshly delivered doughnuts, and a shareholder of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., a leader in the North American beverage industry. Together with JAB Consumer Partners, JAB is the controlling shareholder of National Veterinary Associates, one of the world's largest animal care services platforms; Independence Pet Holdings, a leading provider of pet insurance in North America; Pinnacle Pet Group, a leading provider of pet insurance in Europe; Panera Brands Inc., one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the United States, which includes Panera Bread, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels; Pret A Manger, a global leader in the ready-to-eat fresh food market; and Espresso House, the largest branded coffee shop chain in Scandinavia.

