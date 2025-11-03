Anthill A/S: Anthill Cloud: Transforming Pharma Marketing with AI, Modular Content, and Omnichannel Engagement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthill , a leading content excellence and technology partner to the life sciences industry, has announced the launch of Anthill Cloud - an innovative platform that combines AI, modular content, and personalized engagement in one connected cloud ecosystem. Designed specifically for Pharma, MedTech, and Biotech, Anthill Cloud unifies content creation, governance, and omnichannel activation, accelerates time-to-market, and elevates HCP engagement.

Anthill Cloud brings together three powerful modules:

Arcane - A generative AI tool that solves pharma's content discovery, reuse, and creation challenges. It reduces costs, removes complexity, and accelerates content production.

Activator - A content authoring tool that speeds up production using pre-approved templates and modular content-fully integrated with Veeva PromoMats and Veeva MedComms.

Amplify - A self-detailing tool that enables personalized, omnichannel engagement with HCPs 24/7, improving medical reps' performance and delivering measurable results.

"With Anthill Cloud, commercial and medical teams no longer need to choose between agility and compliance," said Rasmus Kalms, CPO of Anthill. "We've created a new content excellence ecosystem that redefines how pharma companies approach their omnichannel strategy. By combining AI, modular content, and automation, Anthill Cloud disrupts the entire process and makes healthcare communication faster, more innovative, and truly efficient."

Life science companies face growing content challenges: global product launches disconnected from local needs, overloaded digital libraries, overspending on unused digital assets, and lengthy approval processes with multiple regulatory checks.

Anthill Cloud addresses these challenges by offering:

Scalable content creation and discovery, powered by compliant Generative AI.

Fully automated and integrated modular content authoring for full discoverability.

Highly personalized, interactive customer journeys tailored to HCPs' needs and preferences.

A unified ecosystem that integrates with Veeva PromoMats, and any other DAM.

Anthill will showcase Anthill Cloud at the upcoming Veeva Commercial Summit Europe in Madrid. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience live demos and meet Anthill experts to discuss modernizing their content excellence journey.

About Anthill

Anthill is a transformational content excellence company. We empower pharma companies to meet growing HCP expectations for high-quality, personalized experiences. By applying content excellence principles and technologies, Anthill enables pharma companies to increase the volume of content produced for omnichannel strategies, speed MLR approvals, and drive the rapid creation of omnichannel tactics.

