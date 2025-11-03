Questex LLC: Questex's IHIF EMEA, the Premier Event Connecting Global Capital to Opportunity Across EMEA's Hospitality Market, Unveils 2026 Conference Programme

Industry Leaders to Redefine Returns and Reimagine Value in Hospitality Investment 23-25 March in Berlin; Registration Open at ihifemea.com

LONDON, Nov. 03, 2025, Europe's must-attend hospitality investment conference, today unveils the 2026 conference programme. Building on a 25+-year history, IHIF EMEA is expected to attract over 2,500 delegates, more than 700 investors with $581bn AUM and 30% new investors. IHIF EMEA takes place 23 - 25 March 2026 at the InterContinental and Pullman hotels in Berlin, Germany.

The theme of IHIF EMEA 2026, "Returns Redefined. Value Reimagined.," reflects the evolving industry, from an asset class into a movement that reshapes returns and redefines value through impact and performance. Investors are increasingly redefining returns by focusing on alpha, performance strategies and resilient ROI, while reimagining value through flexibility, impact, ESG and experience as key drivers of long-term growth. At the forefront of this evolution, IHIF EMEA 2026 raises the bar on content, connections and deal-making, providing investors, developers, brands and advisors with a dynamic environment to analyse data, test strategies and unlock the next wave of opportunity.

"As the hospitality landscape continues to evolve, our event is focused on equipping attendees with the insights needed to navigate the shifts. At IHIF EMEA we will explore the macro-economic factors shaping the market, empowering investors and leaders to manage risks, seize new opportunities and stay ahead of change. Through fostering strong partnerships, we'll delve into strategies that drive long-term, sustainable growth in hospitality real estate investment. Attendees will gain inspiration from visionary business leaders and learn how to turn ideas into actionable strategies, while staying ahead of consumer behaviour trends to fuel innovation and maintain a competitive edge," said Alexi Khajavi, Group President, Hospitality, Questex.

Attendees will gain insights from over 190 leaders on global trends shaping the EMEA hospitality landscape including:

Jean-Jacques Morin, Group Deputy CEO, Accor

Peter Werhahn, Managing Director, Blackstone

Monika Jones, News Anchor, Deutsche Welle

Gilles Clavie, CEO, Essendi SA

Janan Ganesh, Associate Editor, Financial Times

Mark Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hyatt Hotels

Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO / CEO, Minor International Pcl / Minor Hotels

Jaime Buxó, CEO, Sunset Hotels & Resorts , Sunset Hospitality

Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts



Additional speakers will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

IHIF EMEA highlights:

A Vibrant Exhibition Hall: Over 85 companies will introduce their latest ventures, investments and innovations redefining guest experiences and operational efficiency.

Over 85 companies will introduce their latest ventures, investments and innovations redefining guest experiences and operational efficiency. Networking Events : Connect with executives, investors and operators to foster partnerships and collaborations via strategic roundtables, interactive sessions, an investor lounge, content-led networking sessions and unique networking events.

: Connect with executives, investors and operators to foster partnerships and collaborations via strategic roundtables, interactive sessions, an investor lounge, content-led networking sessions and unique networking events. NEW: BxR (Brand x Residential) EMEA: A track dedicated to investment, development and strategy within branded residences landscape.

A track dedicated to investment, development and strategy within branded residences landscape. NEW: Experience Stage: Examines how experiential travel - from luxury to lifestyle and leisure - has transformed hospitality investment, inspiring new concepts, raising guest expectations and changing investment KPIs.

Examines how experiential travel - from luxury to lifestyle and leisure - has transformed hospitality investment, inspiring new concepts, raising guest expectations and changing investment KPIs. Curated Networking: Curated networking sessions for specific categories of audience and key markets.

Curated networking sessions for specific categories of audience and key markets. NEW: Destination Hub: A new area highlighting the critical importance of location, placemaking and public-private partnerships to seize opportunities in emerging and growth destinations.

IHIF EMEA 2026 offers new specialised passes to attend. Options include:

All Access Pass : The best way to experience the conference with full access to content sessions and premium networking opportunities

: The best way to experience the conference with full access to content sessions and premium networking opportunities Explorer Pass : Offers access to the exhibition area and standard networking only

: Offers access to the exhibition area and standard networking only Under 30 Pass: Designed to fast-track careers, offers access to content, activations, networking with top leaders.



