Aerospace Torque Sensor Market to Reach $3.3 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 8.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The Aerospace Torque Sensor market dominates due to its vital role in engine, gearbox, and rotor monitoring, ensuring safety, predictive maintenance, and efficiency while supporting digitalization and smart aircraft system integration.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aerospace Torque Sensor Market By Type (Rotary Torques Sensor and Non Contacting Torque Sensor), Technology (Strain Guage, Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW), Optical, and Magnetoelastic), and Application (Airliner, General Aviation, Business Aircraft, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the aerospace torque sensor market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $3.3 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2034.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growth of the aerospace torque sensor market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for precise monitoring and control in aircraft systems, ensuring safety, reliability, and efficiency during operations. With the rise in global air travel, aerospace manufacturers are focusing on advanced sensors to improve performance, reduce maintenance costs, and meet strict regulatory standards. Torque sensors play a vital role in applications such as engine testing, flight control systems, and powertrain monitoring, thus enhancing operational accuracy. Moreover, the growing adoption of lightweight, high-performance aircraft and advancements in sensor technology is further fueling the demand for aerospace torque sensors worldwide.

Report Coverage & Details: Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025-2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $1.5 billion Market Size in 2034 $3.3 billion CAGR 8.5 % No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments covered Type, Technology, Application, and Region. Drivers Rise in Demand for Predictive Maintenance Advancements in Sensor Technology Integration with Digital Twins and IoT Platforms Opportunity Expansion of UAVs and eVolt Aircraft Integration with Smart Aircraft System Restraints High Cost of Advanced Sensor. Complex Calibration and Certification Requirements.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War Scenario

On February 24, 2022, the Russia-Ukraine war had a notable impact on the global aerospace torque sensor market by disrupting supply chains, inflating raw material costs, and creating uncertainties in aerospace production. Both Russia and Ukraine have historically been key suppliers of metals and aerospace components, and the conflict has led to shortages and increased procurement challenges for manufacturers worldwide. Sanctions on Russia have further restricted trade, compelling aerospace companies to seek alternative sourcing, which has escalated costs and delayed production timelines.

The war has caused volatility in fuel prices and global economic instability, leading some airlines and defense organizations to postpone or reduce aircraft procurement and modernization projects, indirectly affecting the demand for torque sensors. However, increased defense spending in NATO and other allied nations has partially offset these challenges by boosting demand for aerospace equipment, where torque sensors remain critical for testing, monitoring, and performance optimization.

The rotary torques segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the rotary torques segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global aerospace torque sensor revenue. This is due to the widespread use of rotary torque sensors in aircraft engine testing, propulsion systems, and flight control applications, offering high precision, reliability, and efficiency in performance monitoring. However, the non-contraction segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2025 to 2034, driven by rising demand for lightweight, non-contact torque measurement technologies that enhance accuracy, minimize wear and tear, and support advanced aerospace applications requiring real-time monitoring and improved operational efficiency.

The strain guage segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of technology, the strain guage segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than one-third of the global aerospace torque sensor revenue. This dominance is attributed to the strain gauge technology's proven accuracy, cost-effectiveness, and reliability in aerospace applications, making it the preferred choice for torque measurement in engines, actuators, and control systems. However, the magnetoelastic segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.7% from 2025 to 2034. This is due to the magnetoelastic technology's ability to deliver robust, non-contact torque measurement with high durability and sensitivity, supporting next-generation aerospace systems requiring real-time monitoring under extreme operating conditions.

The Airliner segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of application, the airliner segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global aerospace torque sensor revenue. This is driven by the rise in global air travel demand, fleet expansion by major airlines, and the need for precise torque monitoring in engines and systems to enhance safety, efficiency, and performance. However, the others segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.8% from 2025 to 2034, due to growing adoption of torque sensors in emerging aerospace applications such as UAVs, space exploration vehicles, and experimental aircraft, where advanced monitoring technologies enhance performance, safety, and mission reliability.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2034

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024, accounting for more than one-third of the aerospace torque sensor revenue. This is due to North America's strong aerospace industry presence, significant investments in aircraft manufacturing and defense, advanced technological adoption, and the concentration of leading aerospace companies are driving the demand for torque sensors. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.0% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is primarily driven by rapid expansion of commercial aviation, increasing defense budgets, rising aircraft production, and growing investments in aerospace infrastructure and advanced technologies across emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Market Players: -

Honeywell International Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Kistler Instrumente AG (Kistler Group)

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.

HBM Test and Measurement

Applied Measurements Ltd.

Sensor Technology Ltd.

Crane Electronics Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

PCB Piezotronics, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global aerospace torque sensor market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

