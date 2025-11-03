Chery Group: LEPAS Shines at the 2025 Chery International User Summit, Where "Technology Meets Elegance" to Define a New Way of Life

WUHU, China, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 17 to 21, the 2025 Chery International User Summit held in Wuhu, Anhui. As Chery Group's all-new new energy brand, LEPAS presented its brand character through a series of activities. In the presence of global media and distributor representatives, LEPAS showcased its positioning as the "Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life."

Elegant Driving Experience: Long-Distance and Interactive Testing

The Global Journey of Elegant Driving (China Stop) and Fun Test Drive allowed guests to experience the LEPAS L8 across multiple driving scenes over 900 kilometers. Participants tested range, intelligent driving, comfort, and adaptability. In the Fun Test Drive, interactive sessions such as straight-line acceleration and slalom highlighted the LEPAS L8's precise handling and power control. Guests also experienced Automatic Parking Assist (APA) and Remote Parking Assist (RPA), while the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function powered coffee machines and grills on-site. A storage treasure-hunt game showcased the vehicle's interior design, illustrating "Elegant Technology for daily life."

Elegant Way of LEPAS Debuts: The World's First LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House and Brand Showcase Define the Essence of "Elegance"

The world's first LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House also opened during the summit. The space integrated LEPAS L8, LEPAS L6, and LEPAS L4 into three immersive scenes- "LEPAS Space," "Memory Lane," and "Time Café." It attracted numerous public figures, including Ban Ki-moon, the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations; Ybg. Mr. NG KAI SENG, Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of Malaysia in China; JeryL Lee, Malaysian singer; and Sanly Liu, Miss Universe Indonesia 2025.

At the LEPAS Brand Showcase & Elegant Technology Launch, the brand unveiled its technological cornerstone-LEPAS Elegant Technology-and announced the Global Distribution Agreement Signing Ceremony and Global Elegant Lifestyle Partner Program, marking a new chapter in its globalization.

Safety and Ecosystem: The Foundation of Confidence

During the summit, LEPAS held its first open safety test for LEPAS L8, including Bottom Scraping, Fording Obstacle, and Rollover Tests, demonstrating its five-star safety standards and uncompromising elegance built on safety. Together with Chery Group's AiMOGA Robot and the ecosystem exhibition covering diverse lifestyle scenarios, LEPAS illuminated the summit and set a new benchmark for Elegant Driving in the new energy era.

