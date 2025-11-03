Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Spa Market Worth USD 211 Billion by 2030, Growing at 6.4% CAGR, Driven by Wellness Tourism and AI-Powered Personalized Treatments, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the spa market size is valued at USD 155.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 211.71 billion by 2030, reflecting a 6.4% CAGR. This growth is driven by rising global health awareness, a resurgence in international travel, and the increasing integration of technology into wellness services. Technology investments, such as AI-guided massage robots and cloud-based booking systems, are helping spa operators improve efficiency and offset staffing challenges.

Key Market Drivers

Growth of Experiential Spa Travel in Wellness Tourism

Wellness tourism has become a central part of travel, with more tourists incorporating spa treatments into their trips. This shift is increasing spending, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific, where wellness travel is flourishing. Spa operators are enhancing their offerings with immersive experiences, blending local healing practices and modern therapies to create unique, high-value travel experiences for visitors.

Health-Focused Spa Services for the Ageing Demographic

As the ageing population grows, more seniors are seeking spas for therapies that help manage chronic pain and stress. Some countries are even covering spa treatments through insurance, recognizing their health benefits. Spa operators are adding medical services like physiotherapy and diagnostics to meet this demand. This shift is driving the spa industry toward more clinical offerings, attracting older consumers seeking wellness and longevity treatments.

Regional Spa Market Dynamics

Europe remains a leader in the spa market, bolstered by Germany's extensive medicinal bath network and France's publicly funded thermal treatment infrastructure. As healthcare policies evolve, spa operators are diversifying into services like hyperbaric oxygen therapy to attract wellness-focused clients.



Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid spa market expansion, fueled by rising incomes and tourism. China's hot-spring resorts and Japan's blend of tradition and modernity are attracting more visitors, while Southeast Asia capitalizes on medical tourism, offering recovery alongside wellness services.

North America's spa market is evolving through innovative upselling strategies in hotel spas and the expansion of successful franchises like Massage Envy. Unique offerings, such as Canadian wilderness retreats and Mexican thermal springs, diversify the region's appeal to experience-seeking travelers.

Key Market Segments

By Service Type:

Massage and Body Treatments

Facials and Skin Care

Beauty and Grooming (Nails, Hair)

Hydrotherapy and Thermal/Mineral Springs

Medical / Medi-Spa Treatments

Others (Aromatherapy, Reiki)

By Facility Type:

Day / Club Spas

Destination and Resort Spas

Hotel / Cruise-Ship Spas

Medical Spas

Thermal and Mineral Spring Facilities

By Booking Channel:

On-site / Walk-in

Online and Mobile App Bookings

By End User:

Women

Men

Couples

Family / Group

By Region:

North America

South America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Overview - Spa Industry

Study Period 2019-2030 Market Size Forecast USD 211.71 billion (2030) Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 6.45% during 2025-2030 Largest Market Europe continues to dominate the global market Fastest Growing Market for 2025-2030 Asia-Pacific projected to witness the fastest growth rate

Companies Covered in this Spa Research Report

Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

Marriott International (Heavenly Spa, Remede)

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Hilton Worldwide (Eforea)

Steiner Leisure (OneSpaWorld)

Minor International (Anantara Spa)

Accor Hotels (Fairmont & Sofitel Spas)

Hyatt Corporation (Miraval, Exhale)

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

Banyan Tree Holdings

Canyon Ranch

Champneys Health Resorts

Lanserhof Group

The Red Door by Elizabeth Arden

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (Spa by JW)

L'Occitane en Provence Spas

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Massage Envy

Planet Beach Spray & Spa

Hot Springs Resort & Spa

Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts (Chi Spas)

ESPA International

COMO Shambhala

Nuffield Health Wellbeing & Beauty

