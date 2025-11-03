Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) ("Canadian Natural" or the "Company") announces it has closed the asset swap with Shell Canada Limited and affiliates ("Shell") related to the Athabasca Oil Sands Project ("AOSP"), whereby Canadian Natural swapped 10% of its working interest in the Scotford Upgrader and Quest Carbon Capture and Storage ("Quest") facilities for Shell's remaining 10% working interest in the Albian oil sands mines, associated reserves and additional various working interests in a number of other non-producing oil sands leases. Canadian Natural now owns and operates 100% of the Albian mines and retains a non-operated 80% interest in the Scotford Upgrader and Quest facilities. As part of the transaction, Shell will own a 20% interest in the Scotford Upgrader and Quest facilities and will remain an important partner as the operator of the Scotford Upgrader, which is connected to Shell's 100% owned Scotford refinery. The swap did not include any cash consideration, with the exception of normal closing adjustments to reflect the effective date of this swap being March 1, 2025.

Canadian Natural's President, Scott Stauth, commented, "This is a significant milestone for our Company, enabling more effective and efficient operations between our now 100% owned Horizon and Albian mines, enhancing our ability to integrate equipment and services across our mining operations and unlocking further value through continuous improvement initiatives in our Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading business. The transaction adds approximately 31,000 bbl/d of annual, zero decline, bitumen production to our portfolio, providing additional cash flow and driving long-term value creation for our shareholders.

We are now in a position to update our 2025 production guidance with the addition of the 31,000 bbl/d from the swap transaction, included effective November 1, 2025, which results in current production volumes of approximately 1,670 MBOE/ d. Annual 2025 production guidance is now targeted to be between 1,560 MBOE/d and 1,580 MBOE/d and represents production growth in 2025 of approximately 207 MBOE/ d or 15% over 2024 production levels, based on the mid-point of the updated guidance.

Our 2025 operating capital forecast, excluding unbudgeted net acquisition capital in 2025 of $690 million, remains unchanged at approximately $5.9 billion, after the $100 million capital reduction previously announced in May 2025. As a result of our strong execution and capital discipline, we have been able to maintain targeted capital levels in 2025 on a larger asset base following opportunistic acquisitions in the year, excellent results by our teams."

UPDATED 2025 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE & CAPITAL FORECAST

2025 Updated Production Guidance(1) (before royalties)

2025

Forecast

Natural Gas (MMcf/d)

2,535 - 2,575

Conventional E&P Crude Oil & NGLs (Mbbl/d)

303 - 307

Thermal and Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading (Mbbl/d)

834 - 844

Total Liquids (Mbbl/d)

1,137 - 1,151

Total MBOE/d

1,560 - 1,580

(1) Reflects planned downtime for turnaround activities in all areas.

Note: Rounded to the nearest 1,000 bbl/d.



2025 Capital Forecast(1) ($ millions)

2025

Forecast

Conventional E&P(2) $ 3,140

Thermal and Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading $ 2,775

Subtotal - Operating Capital Forecast $ 5,915

Unbudgeted Acquisitions(3) $ 690

Carbon Capture ($30 million) & One-time Office Move ($45 million) $ 75

Total Capital Forecast $ 6,680

(1) 2025 capital forecast reflects actual and forecasted net capital expenditures, excluding approximately $787 million of abandonment expenditures, before recoveries, related to the execution of the Company's abandonment and reclamation programs in North America and the North Sea.

(2) Includes capital relating to the 2025 budgeted acquisition of the Palliser Block assets, that closed on June 26, 2025.

(3) Reflects capital associated with unbudgeted acquisitions, primarily relating to the acquisition of the Grande Prairie liquids-rich Montney assets that closed on July 2, 2025, other unbudgeted acquisitions and dispositions, and associated estimated closing adjustments.





Canadian Natural is a senior crude oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

ADVISORY

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements relating to Canadian Natural Resources Limited (the "Company") in this document or documents incorporated herein by reference constitute forward-looking statements or information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "target", "focus", "continue", "could", "intend", "may", "potential", "predict", "should", "will", "objective", "project", "forecast", "goal", "guidance", "outlook", "effort", "seeks", "schedule", "proposed", "aspiration", or expressions of a similar nature suggesting future outcome or statements regarding an outlook.

The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Company's operations have been, and in the future may be, affected by political developments and by national, federal, provincial, state, and local laws and regulations such as restrictions on production, the imposition of tariffs, embargoes, or export restrictions on the Company's products (including tariffs imposed or announced by the US government on certain goods and actual or potential Canadian countermeasures, both of which continue to evolve and may be continued, suspended, increased, decreased, or expanded to additional goods), changes in taxes, royalties and other amounts payable to governments or governmental agencies, price or gathering rate controls and environmental protection regulations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The impact of any one factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as such factors are dependent upon other factors, and the Company's course of action would depend upon its assessment of the future considering all information then available.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although the Company believes that the expectations conveyed by the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such forward-looking statements are made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity, and achievements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements in this MD&A, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors, or the foregoing factors affecting this information, should circumstances or the Company's estimates or opinions change.

Special Note Regarding Common Share Split and Comparative Figures

At the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held on May 2, 2024, shareholders passed a Special Resolution approving a two for one common share split effective for shareholders of record as of market close on June 3, 2024. On June 10, 2024, shareholders of record received one additional share for every one common share held, with common shares trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning June 11, 2024. Common share, per common share, dividend, and stock option amounts for periods prior to the two for one common share split have been updated to reflect the common share split.

Special Note Regarding Amendments to the Competition Act (Canada)

On June 20, 2024, amendments to the Competition Act (Canada) came into force with the adoption of Bill C-59, An Act to Implement Certain Provisions of the Fall Economic Statement which impact environmental and climate disclosures by businesses. As a result of these amendments, certain public representations by a business regarding the benefits of the work it is doing to protect or restore the environment or mitigate the environmental and ecological causes or effects of climate change may violate the Competition Act's deceptive marketing practices provisions. These amendments include substantial financial penalties and, effective June 20, 2025, a private right of action which permits private parties to seek an order from the Competition Tribunal under the deceptive marketing practices provisions. Uncertainty surrounding the interpretation and enforcement of this legislation may expose the Company to increased litigation and financial penalties, the outcome and impacts of which can be difficult to assess or quantify and may have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, reputation, financial condition, and results.

Special Note Regarding Currency, Financial Information and Production

This document should be read in conjunction with the Company's MD&A and unaudited interim consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and the Company's MD&A and audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024. All dollar amounts are referenced in millions of Canadian dollars, except where noted otherwise. The Company's MD&A and financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

Production volumes and per unit statistics are presented throughout this MD&A on a "before royalties" or "company gross" basis, and realized prices are net of blending and feedstock costs and exclude the effect of risk management activities. In addition, reference is made to crude oil and natural gas in common units called barrel of oil equivalent ("BOE"). A BOE is derived by converting six thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") of natural gas to one barrel ("bbl") of crude oil (6 Mcf: 1 bbl). This conversion may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation, since the 6 Mcf: 1 bbl ratio is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In comparing the value ratio using current crude oil prices relative to natural gas prices, the 6 Mcf: 1 bbl conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value. In addition, for the purposes of this document, crude oil is defined to include the following commodities: light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and SCO. Production on an "after royalties" or "company net" basis is also presented for information purposes only.

Additional information relating to the Company, including its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Information in such Annual Information Form and on the Company's website does not form part of and is not incorporated by reference in the Company's MD&A, dated August 6, 2025.

Special Note Regarding Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This document includes references to non-GAAP and other financial measures as defined in National Instrument 52-112 - Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. These financial measures are used by the Company to evaluate its financial performance, financial position, and cash flow and include non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, total of segments measures, capital management measures, and supplementary financial measures. These financial measures are not defined by IFRS and therefore are referred to as non-GAAP and other financial measures. The non-GAAP and other financial measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in the financial statements, as applicable, as an indication of the Company's performance. Descriptions of the Company's non-GAAP and other financial measures included in this MD&A and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as applicable, are provided below as well as in the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of the Company's MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 dated August 6, 2025.

Capital Budget

Capital budget is a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure. The capital budget is based on net capital expenditures (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) and includes acquisition capital related to a number of acquisitions for which agreements between parties have been reached as at the time of the Company's 2025 budget press release on January 9, 2025. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of the Company's MD&A for more details on net capital expenditures.

The 2025 capital forecast reflects forecasted net capital expenditures, before abandonment expenditures related to the execution of the Company's abandonment and reclamation programs in North America and the North Sea. The Company currently carries an Asset Retirement Obligation ("ARO") liability on its balance sheet for these forecasted future expenditures. Abandonment expenditures are reported before the impact of current income tax recoveries in Canada and the UK portion of the North Sea. The Company is eligible to recover interest on related to tax recoveries in the North Sea.

