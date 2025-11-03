First-of-its-kind fluids analysis delivered at high profile exploration well

Global energy services provider Expro (NYSE:XPRO) has successfully delivered the first deployment of its new ELITE Composition service for a major oil and gas operator in an exploration well in Cyprus.

Expro's ELITE Composition

Launched earlier this year, the innovative service delivers laboratory-standard fluid measurements directly at the rig site within approximately eight hours. This is designed to enable faster, better-informed decision-making and reduce rig time.

Traditionally, confirming hydrocarbon quality and sample integrity required shipment to international laboratories a process that could take several months due to logistical and regulatory hurdles. By bringing this capability onsite, Expro helps operators reduce delays and accelerate planning.

Using a combination of TurboPVT, ELITE Composition, and contaminant analysis, Expro quickly validated sampling runs for the operator. The data supported calibration of wireline logs onboard the rig, enabled dynamic reservoir modelling, and greater confidence in future development plans for the East Mediterranean.

This first deployment underscores Expro's ability to deliver innovative technologies directly at the wellsite, reducing project risk and driving efficiency.

Gregório Rodrigues, Expro's Vice President of Well Flow Management, added: "The success of this first deployment highlights the growing demand for our services and reinforces the strength of our Sampling Analysis Portfolio in the exploration market. We expect ELITE Composition to play an integral role in future wells, paving the way for expanded laboratory and sampling opportunities in new frontiers and highly active exploration and appraisal markets."

Working for clients across the well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company considers to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company's extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has approximately 8,500 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in more than 50 countries.

