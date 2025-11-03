StarCompliance Study Finds UAE Firms Making Training and Competency Top Priorities

Firms modernize compliance programs to strengthen oversight and accountability

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance (Star), the leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions, has released key findings from the second edition of its UAE & Compliance Market Study, which examines how financial services firms are approaching employee and firm compliance across the region.

The latest study results reveal that training and competency have become leading priorities for organizations in the UAE, reflecting a strong shift toward proactive compliance management and greater cultural accountability.

The study found that 85 percent of respondents named training and competency a top priority for 2025, up from 67 percent in 2023. In addition, 40 percent highlighted employee conflicts of interest and accountability as key focus areas, reflecting the UAE's commitment to ethical conduct and transparency.

"This year's study shows how quickly the regulatory landscape is evolving and how seriously firms in the region are investing in people, process, and technology," said Callum Corr, Associate Director, StarCompliance. "Star remains at the forefront of partnering with firms worldwide, delivering innovation that advances regulatory compliance. Insights from this study and our client collaborations directly shape our product development, ensuring we build the tools compliance leaders need to stay ahead."

Key findings from the Star's 2nd UAE & Compliance Market Study:

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the world's leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions. Trusted for over 25 years by millions of users in 114 countries, StarCompliance Enterprise provides a user-friendly interface that delivers the data, technology, and actionable insights needed to proactively mitigate risk, monitor conflicts globally, and support complex whistleblowing regulations.

Visit www.starcompliance.com to discover the comprehensive security and unparalleled assurance you need to build a culture of compliance today.

