Despite the ongoing challenge of solar price cannibalization, Australia's PV marketplace appears set for a period of acceleration. Renewable energy targets, supportive policy, and looming coal closures will require ongoing solar and storage installations - and a large pipeline is taking shape.The batteries are being added rapidly, government targets are in place, and coal generators are scheduled to exit the market: after a period of uncertainty, utility-scale solar-plus-storage is set for expansion Down Under. At the All Energy 2025 conference and trade show in Melbourne on Oct. 29 and 30, a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...