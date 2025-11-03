Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.

The Company will pay ICP a monthly fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP commenced on November 1, 2025, and has an intial term of four (4) months (the "Initial Term"). It will automatically renew for subsequent one (1) month terms (each an "Additional Term"), unless either party provides at least 30 days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or any Additional Term. There are no performance-based factors in the agreement and no stock options or other forms of compensation are being issued in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may, from time to time, acquire or hold securities of the Company.

ICP is an arm's-length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be conducted primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for all costs associated with buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will provide funds or securities for the market making services.

OPTION GRANT

The Company granted 200,000 options (each, an "Option") to Mr. Simon Delander of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan dated July 24, 2024. Each Option is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.02 per Common Share for five years following the date of grant. The Options are subject to a 2-year vesting period with 100,000 Options vesting on October 20, 2026 and 100,000 Options vesting on October 20, 2027.

ABOUT ICP SECURITIES INC.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

ABOUT RUA GOLD

RUA GOLD is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of RUA GOLD's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island with over 120,000 hectares of tenements, in a district that historically produced over 2Moz of gold grading between 9 and 50g/t.

The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies RUA GOLD's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15Moz of gold and 60Moz of silver. Glamorgan is adjacent to OceanaGold Corporation's biggest gold mining project, Wharekirauponga.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

