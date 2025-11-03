The Chinese manufacturer said their new residential heat pump water heaters deliver a coefficient of performance of up to 4.2, with a heating capacity ranging from 4.5 kW to 5 kW. The units are available with water tanks in 200 L, 300 L, and 500 L sizes.GoodHeat, a unit of Chinese inverter and battery manufacturer GoodWe, has introduced a new line of heat pump water heaters for residential use. "Our new heat pump water heater was designed to be powered by photovoltaic energy," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "It features maximum power point tracking (MPPT) technology to optimize solar ...

