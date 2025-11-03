In this research report, KBRA examines Europe's evolving sovereign debt landscape as public debt levels are set to rise further into 2026. Persistent deficits, heavy redemptions, and mounting structural spending pressures are driving elevated funding needs across major economies. Ageing demographics, climate commitments, and higher defence outlays continue to weigh on fiscal capacity amid muted nominal growth. Market conditions have also tightened as central banks withdraw support and term premia remain elevated, testing investor confidence and fiscal credibility. Despite these headwinds, KBRA notes that Europe's larger sovereigns benefit from deep, liquid capital markets, flexible debt-management strategies, and strong investor demand that help stabilise refinancing risk and support credit strength.

Key Takeaways

Europe's debt burden is expected to climb further into 2026, as deficits persist, redemptions build, and structural costs for ageing, climate, and defence remain high while growth stays weak.

Markets have become more demanding, with central banks stepping back, term premia higher, and funding conditions more volatile as investors test fiscal credibility.

Despite the pressure, Europe's larger sovereigns still benefit from deep markets, flexible fiscal management, and active debt strategies that help stabilise refinancing risk and support credit strength.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1012039

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251103248338/en/

Contacts:

Ken Egan, Senior Director

+353 1 588 1275

ken.egan@kbra.com

Joan Feldbaum-Vidra, Senior Managing Director

+1 646-731-2362

joan.feldbaumvidra@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications

+1 646-731-1347

adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com