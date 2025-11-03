Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's ('FCA') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 31 October 2025, the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each ('shares') of the Company in issue is 64,509,642, of which 35,287,462 shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights is 29,222,180.

The above figure of 29,222,180 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

