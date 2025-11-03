Dylan Hushka appointed Chief Executive Officer

SK Capital Partners, LP ("SK Capital"), a New York-based private investment firm focused on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors, has completed the previously announced acquisition of LISI Group's (Euronext: FII) Medical division (the "Transaction"). The business has relocated its headquarters to Big Lake, Minnesota and has been renamed Precera Medical ("Precera Medical" or the "Company"), marking its emergence as a leading contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO") partner for blue chip medical device original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") and innovators. As part of the Transaction, LISI Group retained a minority stake in the Company.

Precera Medical is a leading CDMO focused on the production of high-precision components and assemblies serving global medical device OEMs. The Company transforms complex designs into reliable, manufacturable solutions for the most demanding applications including surgical robotics, minimally invasive surgery, orthopedics, and interventional therapies. Precera Medical operates four manufacturing sites, two in Minnesota, U.S. and two in France, with expertise in development, rapid prototyping, precision machining, precision forging and highly automated production.

In conjunction with the acquisition, Precera Medical has expanded its executive leadership team with the appointment of CDMO industry veteran Dylan Hushka as CEO. Dylan was most recently President of DuPont's healthcare CDMO business and has held C-level, executive, commercial, and engineering roles at Spectrum Plastics Group, Nordson Medical, Vention Medical, IMDS, and Covidien (Medtronic). In addition, the Company appointed Barry Lederman as CFO. Barry was most recently CFO at Worldwide Clinical Trials and has previously partnered with SK Capital as CFO of its prior portfolio companies Perimeter Solutions and Halo Pharmaceuticals.

Dylan Hushka, CEO of Precera Medical, said, "I am proud to join the Precera Medical team and, as a former customer, have been impressed by Precera's world-class engineering, manufacturing, automation, quality assurance, and customer focus. With more than 75 years of contract development and manufacturing excellence, Precera continues to innovate and invest in enabling market-leading medical device OEMs to launch breakthrough technologies that impact millions of patients each year. This is a new era of precision manufacturing defined by speed, reliability, and uncompromising quality. I am excited to lead the team as we establish Precera Medical as a thriving, independent company and continue to be a true strategic extension of our customers' teams to drive improved patient outcomes."

In connection with the closing, Precera Medical has formed an Advisory Board (the "Board") including several experienced industry leaders: Chris Qualters, current SK Capital Operating Director, former CEO of TekniPlex Healthcare and former EVP of Life Sciences for NN, Inc.; Art Burghouwt, former EVP of Sales, Marketing Business Development at Tecomet; and Brian Hutchison, former CEO of Raumedic U.S. and former CEO of RTI Surgical. The Board also includes Aaron Davenport, Managing Director at SK Capital; Josh Lieberman, Principal at SK Capital; and Emmanuel Viellard, CEO of LISI Group.

Josh Lieberman said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Dylan, the management team, LISI and the Board to support the Company's next chapter as Precera Medical. We plan to support continued investment in capacity and expanded capabilities, both organically and through M&A, to support leading OEMs across the most advanced areas of medical technology and accelerate growth."

"This transaction marks the close of an important chapter for LISI Group and the beginning of an exciting one for Precera Medical," said Emmanuel Viellard. "I am proud of the growth we achieved since we established the division in 2010. The long-term foundation we invested in, combined with SK Capital's industry and financial resources, will enable Precera Medical to thrive as an independent company supporting the growth of its customers."

The Transaction closed on October 31, 2025.

Piper Sandler Co., Jefferies LLC, and Sycomore Corporate Finance served as financial advisors and Kirkland Ellis served as legal counsel to SK Capital. Debt financing was provided by Partners Group, acting on behalf of its clients, and Deutsche Bank's Private Credit Infrastructure and Corporate Bank Leveraged Finance teams.

Rothschild Co served as financial advisor and Dentons served as legal counsel to LISI Group.

About SK Capital

SK Capital is a transformational private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital currently has approximately $10 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

About Precera Medical

Precera Medical, headquartered in Big Lake, Minnesota, is a global CDMO focused on the production of high-precision components and assemblies serving global medical device original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs"). The Company transforms complex designs into manufacturable, reliable solutions for the most demanding applications including surgical robotics, minimally invasive surgery, orthopedics, and interventional therapies. Precera Medical operates four manufacturing sites, two in Minnesota, U.S. and two in France, with expertise in development, rapid prototyping, precision machining, precision forging and finished device assembly, including highly automated production. For more information, please visit www.preceramedical.com.

About LISI Group

LISI is a global industrial group specialising in the manufacture of high value-added assembly solutions and components for the aerospace, automotive and medical sectors. As a partner to the world's leading players and driven by its long-standing family values, LISI innovates and invests in research and development for the products of tomorrow. to meet its customers' needs, particularly in terms of quality, safety and performance. The LISI Group thus sets itself apart by relying on two strategic pillars: innovation and operational excellence, while integrating a strong CSR culture. Learn more at www.lisi-group.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251103732068/en/

Contacts:

Jeremy Milner

Gregory FCA

jmilner@gregoryfca.com

(401) 862-9422