Ares Management Corporation: Ares Management Announces Third Quarter 2025 U.S. Direct Lending Origination Activity

Approximately $15.2 Billion in New Commitments Closed in the Third Quarter and Approximately $49.3 Billion Closed in the 12 Months Ended September 30, 2025

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) announced today that funds managed by its Credit Group (collectively "Ares") closed approximately $15.2 billion in U.S. direct lending commitments across 88 transactions during the third quarter of 2025 and approximately $49.3 billion in direct lending commitments across 329 transactions in the 12 months ended September 30, 2025. Below is a description of selected transactions that Ares closed during the third quarter of 2025.

AeriTek Global / Mill Point Capital

Ares served as an administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support AeriTek Global, an existing portfolio company of Mill Point Capital, in its acquisition of Due North. AeriTek and Due North are leading international manufacturers of commercial refrigeration and foodservice equipment.

Dun & Bradstreet / Clearlake

Ares served as an administrative agent and joint lead arranger for a senior secured credit facility to support Clearlake's acquisition of Dun & Bradstreet. Dun & Bradstreet is a global provider of business decisioning data and analytics.

Invited (f/k/a ClubCorp) / Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo")

Ares served as an administrative agent and joint lead arranger for a senior secured credit facility to support continued growth plans for Invited. Invited is a leading owner-operator of membership golf and country clubs and city clubs in North America that offers amenities including championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, and fitness centers.

Leaf Home / Gridiron Capital

Ares served as a joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Leaf Home Solutions, an existing portfolio company of Gridiron Capital, in its acquisition of Erie Home. Leaf Home is the largest direct-to-consumer residential services business in North America, providing consumers with an array of home improvement solutions.

Liquid Environmental Solutions / Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Ares served as an administrative agent and lead arranger for a senior secured credit facility to support Goldman Sachs Alternatives in their acquisition of Liquid Environmental Solutions. Liquid Environmental Solutions Provides non-hazardous liquid waste collection, treatment & recovery, and adjacent services to commercial and industrial customers.

Merit Financial Advisors / Constellation Wealth Capital

Ares served as an administrative agent, sole lead arranger and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Constellation Wealth Capital's continued growth plans for Merit Financial Advisors. Merit is an advisory-centric hybrid wealth management platform with $20+ billion of AUM focused on mass-affluent and high net worth individuals.

Stout / Integrum Holdings

Ares served as administrative agent and joint lead arranger for a senior secured credit facility to support Integrum Holdings' acquisition of Stout. Stout is an accounting and advisory firm providing valuation advisory; disputes, claims, and investigations; accounting advisory; and corporate finance services.

The Triumph Group / Warburg Pincus and Berkshire Partners

Ares served as a joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Warburg Pincus and Berkshire Partners' acquisition of The Triumph Group. The Triumph Group is a leading aftermarket and OEM solutions provider across the product lifecycle, to the largest global aerospace customers.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to advance our stakeholders' long-term goals by providing flexible capital that supports businesses and creates value for our investors and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2025, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had over $595 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Investor Relations:

irares@aresmgmt.com

Media:

media@aresmgmt.com

SOURCE: Ares Management Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/ares-management-announces-third-quarter-2025-u.s.-direct-lending-ori-1094396