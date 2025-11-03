Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896716 | ISIN: GB0004535307 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESCO ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVESCO ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.11.2025 12:48 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

LEI:549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

HEADLINE: Portfolio Disclosure

The portfolio of investments as at 31 August 2025 is now available and can be accessed via the following website:

https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-asia-dragon-trust.html

The portfolio data on the website will be updated at the beginning of each month.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

3 November 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.