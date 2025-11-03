London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - (IN-VR) - The Autoridade Nacional do Petróleo (ANP) of Timor-Leste has confirmed its participation at ADIPEC 2025, bringing a high-level delegation of nearly 15 senior executives to Abu Dhabi.

The announcement follows Timor-Leste's historic admission as the 11th Member State of ASEAN, officially signed during the 47th ASEAN Summit on 26 October 2025. This marks a new phase for the country's regional and international engagement, reinforcing its growing importance within Southeast Asia's energy and investment landscape.

At ADIPEC, ANP will highlight Timor-Leste's evolving energy and mining sector, including updates on its flagship projects, Greater Sunrise and Bayu-Undan, the country's latest fiscal and regulatory developments, and new investment opportunities across oil, gas, and renewables.

The ANP will also promote the 5th Timor-Leste Energy, Mining & Business Forum 2025, taking place this November in Dili. The Forum, organized by IN-VR in official partnership with the ANP and ANM, serves as the country's flagship international platform for investors and policymakers to explore opportunities in energy, mining, and infrastructure development.

ADIPEC 2025 will take place in Abu Dhabi from 3-6 November 2025, gathering more than 200,000 global energy professionals and government officials.

About the Autoridade Nacional do Petróleo (ANP)

The ANP is the national regulatory authority responsible for managing Timor-Leste's petroleum and energy resources. Through transparent governance, sustainable policies, and investor-friendly frameworks, ANP ensures the responsible development of the nation's oil, gas, and emerging renewable sectors.

