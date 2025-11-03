Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a global leader in electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions, has strengthened its leadership team with two key appointments aimed at reinforcing its business and operational structure.

Ignasi Alastuey joins Wallbox as Chief Business Officer (CBO)

Ignasi Alastuey joins Wallbox as Chief Business Officer (CBO) after a 14-year career at Mettler-Toledo, where he held international leadership roles in sales, marketing, operations, and business development. Most recently, he served as General Manager of the company's international sales division, overseeing the indirect channel business across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Earlier in his career, he led commercial operations in Brazil and managed the Service division in Italy. His expertise lies in developing scalable commercial models, leading multicultural teams, and driving expansion in strategic markets.

Luis Pereda joins Wallbox as Chief Operations Officer (COO), bringing more than 20 years of experience in industrial operations and transformation processes across family-owned and multinational environments. He most recently served as Industrial Director at GCR Group, managing three production plants in the recycling and plastics sector. Before that, he led Ecolab's production plant as a member of its Executive Committee in Spain, optimizing costs and driving growth. He has also held senior positions at Bacardi and Schneider Electric, where he oversaw industrial investments at the European level and implemented digitalization projects.

"With strong international leadership and transformation backgrounds, Ignasi and Luis bring the ideal combination of strategic vision and operational excellence to drive Wallbox into its next phase of growth," said Enric Asunción, CEO and Co-founder of Wallbox. "Their experience will be instrumental in continuing to strengthen our organization and advancing confidently in our business plan."

With these appointments, Wallbox reinforces its commitment to accelerating growth by strengthening its commercial capabilities and driving greater efficiency across its industrial operations. The company is investing in more agile, scalable processes to boost sales performance, optimize production, and ensure world-class execution.

